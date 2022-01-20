MT5 and speed in action - page 51
YesTimeCurrentMcs would be better, I join the wish.
TimeCurrentMsc(Msc is milliseconds, similar to the name in MqltTick.time_msc) is not needed for metering, but for the same thing as TimeCurrent.
In particular, for trade order logs. When analyzing whether the Market Watch was updated during OrderSend execution.
Yes, the millisecond timestamp is very useful.
And if we have TimeCurrentMcs in microseconds, we can get any time from it.
You can get it in milliseconds or microseconds.
It's more practical.
only the international reference for milliseconds is ms
and msc is more like msk - Moscow time or mcs - microseconds
I wanted to write about it too ))
But I refrained, because they will throw thumbs at me, like in mql -time_msc))
yes, ms is milliseconds.
and the international term for microseconds is µs.
Everyone has problems typing µ (mu) on the keyboard.https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alt-%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B4
For those who don't know, mu can be typed on the keyboard as follows: Press Alt and dial 0181
then you can directly suggest this postfix for microsecond names _0181s instead of mcs. On the other hand, you can also write both micro and milli in full - then there will be no confusion
Also works in the editor
Microsecond µsSleep()
Microsecond µsleep()
