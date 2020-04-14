Dividing open positions into groups - page 11
Try it in the debugger by pressing the blue button.
by setting breakpoints beforehand and checking where the values are and what values were expected. Ok, I don't see any errors, so I have to check, consequently write positions opening, adjust stops so that they don't wait long to close...
Oh man, this is still a new topic for me, but what is the principle behind the dots? Anyway... Thanks, I'll look into it.
And is there a way to refer to some kind of pomaguer from the developer? Is there such a service? Well, the incomprehensibility on the face, transactions come, a part of them is selected on condition, and others on ! Well, you don't even need much knowledge here!
You can't ask any of the developers of course. In brief, it is as follows:
You put the cursor on the line where you want to stop, press F9 and a blue dot appears on the line number
that's the breakpoint. It can also be set by double-tapping on the line number. You can also remove it, you can put a few. All other details of debugging are in the manual.
I don't understand anything at all. Here's a piece of code from my working EA
And it hasn't stopped at DebugBreak(); it means everything is working out without any problems.
Apparently your order is working by adding it to history and you are waiting for a trade ticket.
It's clearly written - I've added the DELIVERY, I've even missed it by this condition in PRINT. But the "transaction ticket" does not provide in this PRINT, or shouldn't it???
Clearly written - added a TRACT, even skipped by this condition in PRINT. But the "transaction ticket" in this PRINT doesn't provide, or shouldn't it???
Here you have TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD and my answer was exactly with that in mind.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Division of open positions into groups
Sergey Voytsekhovsky, 2020.04.12 13:20
I'll try it from the beginning, my head is already in a mess. As the movie classic said - "Who builds.....???? like this".
The trade transaction is already there, but there is no trade ticket yet. Do I understand correctly ???
It seems you have a mistake there, maybe that's why it "didn't stop"?
I don't understand anything at all. Here is a piece of code from my working EA
I took a piece of your code as a base, changed it a bit and the first result appeared. Of course, if you can call unstable appearance of the desired print as a result. Now it works some, not all, less than half of TakeProfit triggers, I can not catch the pattern.
You seem to have an error there, maybe that's why it "didn't install"?
In fact, in my code, for testing and debugging, it was like this
And before copying it here I uncommented the tail and when compilation failed I deleted the wrong parenthesis. Then I compiled it and didn't check it.
Thanks for the tip. I would have to run this code several times tomorrow to find this error.
Glad I could be of help.
I took a piece of your code as a basis, changed it a bit and got the first result. If you can call the result unstable appearance of the required print. Now it works some, not all, less than half, of TakeProfit triggering, I can't catch the pattern.
I don't have any take and stop targets. But still, it is alarming. I have never had any problems. And now, when one of the positions is closed, one record is deleted from the array in the very place where you have Print(). If the closing was not processed and the record was not removed, you would see an error message in the log.
Of course, it is not clear why, but the difference in transactions by the method of changing positions - DOES NOT WORK. They all
DEAL_ENTRY_IN