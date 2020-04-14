Dividing open positions into groups - page 11

Alexey Viktorov:

Try it in the debugger by pressing the blue button.


by setting breakpoints beforehand and checking where the values are and what values were expected. Ok, I don't see any errors, so I have to check, consequently write positions opening, adjust stops so that they don't wait long to close...

Oh man, this is still a new topic for me, but what is the principle behind the dots? Anyway... Thanks, I'll look into it.

And is there a way to refer to some kind of pomaguer from the developer? Is there such a service? Well, the incomprehensibility on the face, transactions come, a part of them is selected on condition, and others on ! Well, you don't even need much knowledge here!

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

Oh man, this is still a new topic for me, but what is the principle behind the dots? Anyway... Thanks, I'll look into it.

Is there any way to contact some kind of pomager from the developer? Is there such a service? Well, the incomprehensibility on the face, transactions come, a part of them is selected on condition, and others on ! You don't even need much knowledge here!

You can't ask any of the developers of course. In brief, it is as follows:

You put the cursor on the line where you want to stop, press F9 and a blue dot appears on the line number


that's the breakpoint. It can also be set by double-tapping on the line number. You can also remove it, you can put a few. All other details of debugging are in the manual.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

I don't understand anything at all. Here's a piece of code from my working EA

And it hasn't stopped at DebugBreak(); it means everything is working out without any problems.

Apparently your order is working by adding it to history and you are waiting for a trade ticket.

Информация о типе транзакции содержится в поле type переменной trans. Типы торговых транзакций описываются в перечислении ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE:
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD – добавление нового действующего ордера 
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_UPDATE – изменение действующего ордера
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_DELETE – удаление ордера из списка действующих
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADDдобавление сделки в историюTRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_UPDATE – изменение сделки в истории
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_DELETE – удаление сделки из истории
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD – добавление ордера в историю в результате исполнения или отмены
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_UPDATE – изменение ордера, находящегося в истории ордеров
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_DELETE – удаление ордера из истории ордеров
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_POSITION – изменение позиции, не связанное с исполнением сделки
•TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST – уведомление о том, что торговый запрос обработан сервером и результат его обработки получен.

It's clearly written - I've added the DELIVERY, I've even missed it by this condition in PRINT. But the "transaction ticket" does not provide in this PRINT, or shouldn't it???

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

Clearly written - added a TRACT, even skipped by this condition in PRINT. But the "transaction ticket" in this PRINT doesn't provide, or shouldn't it???

Here you have TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD and my answer was exactly with that in mind.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Division of open positions into groups

Sergey Voytsekhovsky, 2020.04.12 13:20

I'll try it from the beginning, my head is already in a mess. As the movie classic said - "Who builds.....???? like this".

void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest& request,
                        const MqlTradeResult& result)
  {

   if(trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD)
      {
         Print("Торговая транзакция = Добавление сделки в историю ######### Тикет сделки # ",trans.deal," ###########");
  
      }
  }

The trade transaction is already there, but there is no trade ticket yet. Do I understand correctly ???

2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:15:00   deal performed [#405  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20646]
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:15:00   order performed buy 0.01 at 1.20646 [#405  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20646]
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:15:00   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.20694 [done at 1.20646]
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:15:00   Торговая транзакция = Добавление сделки в историю #########  Тикет сделки # 0 ###########
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:15:00   Торговая транзакция = Добавление сделки в историю #########  Тикет сделки # 0 ###########
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:16:02   take profit triggered #394  sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.20675 tp: 1.20627 [#406  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20627]
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:16:02   deal #406  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20627 done (based on order #406)
2020.04.12 14:14:19.287 Core 1  2018.01.02 13:16:02   deal performed [#406  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20627]

 
Alexey Viktorov:

I don't understand anything at all. Here's a piece of code from my working EA

and it never stopped on DebugBreak(); it means everything works without any problems.

Apparently you have an order being added to history and you are waiting for a trade ticket.

It seems you have a mistake there, maybe that's why it "didn't stop"?

/*********************TradeTransaction function**********************/
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest& request,
                        const MqlTradeResult& result)
 {
  if(trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_HISTORY_ADD)
   {
    if(HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN)
     {
      if(PositionSelectByTicket(trans.position && PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol) && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magick)
       {
        if(HistorySelectByPosition(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER)))
         {
          double priceGrid = HistoryOrderGetDouble(HistoryOrderGetTicket(0), ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
          if(priceGrid == 0)
            DebugBreak();
 
Alexey Viktorov:

I don't understand anything at all. Here is a piece of code from my working EA

I took a piece of your code as a base, changed it a bit and the first result appeared. Of course, if you can call unstable appearance of the desired print as a result. Now it works some, not all, less than half of TakeProfit triggers, I can not catch the pattern.

void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest& request,
                        const MqlTradeResult& result)
{
//---
   if(trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)
      {
         if(HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN)
            {
               if(PositionSelectByTicket(trans.position) && PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == Magic)
                  {
                     if(HistorySelectByPosition(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER)))
                        {
                           double priceGrid = HistoryOrderGetDouble(HistoryOrderGetTicket(0), ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
                           if(priceGrid == 0)
                              DebugBreak();
                        }
                  }
            }
         if(HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
            {
               Print("Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- ",trans.deal," --- записана в структуру ArrayDealOut ------------");
            }
      }                  
            
//---
}

DF      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:00:06   deal performed [#8571  sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15887]
PL      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:00:06   order performed sell 0.01 at 1.15887 [#8571  sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15887]
OR      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:00:06   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.15841 [done at 1.15887]
JM      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:20:40   take profit triggered #8571  sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.15887 tp: 1.15841 [#8572  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15841]
CR      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:20:40   deal #8572  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15841 done (based on order #8572)
 QM      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:20:40   deal performed [#8572  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15841]
MS      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:20:40   order performed buy 0.01 at 1.15841 [#8572  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15841]
FQ      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:41:40   take profit triggered #8570  sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.15868 tp: 1.15822 [#8573  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15822]
CN      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:41:40   deal #8573  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15822 done (based on order #8573)
 RQ      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:41:40   deal performed [#8573  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15822]
QG      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:41:40   order performed buy 0.01 at 1.15822 [#8573  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15822]
IF      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:41:40   Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8573 --- записана в структуру ArrayDealOut ------------
ED      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   position closed due end of test at 1.15858 [#8079  sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.15860 tp: 1.15814]
KJ      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   deal #8574  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15858 done (based on order #8574)
 KD      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   deal performed [#8574  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15858]
OK      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   order performed buy 0.01 at 1.15858 [#8574  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15858]
EN      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   position closed due end of test at 1.15858 [#7386  sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.15674 tp: 1.15628]
QD      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   deal #8575  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15858 done (based on order #8575)
 JO      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   deal performed [#8575  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15858]
NQ      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   order performed buy 0.01 at 1.15858 [#8575  buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.15858]
NS      0       16:03:13.543    Core 1  2018.08.02 23:59:59   position closed due end of test at 1.15858 [#7385  sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.15691 tp: 1.15645]
 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

You seem to have an error there, maybe that's why it "didn't install"?

In fact, in my code, for testing and debugging, it was like this

      if(PositionSelectByTicket(trans.position) && PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol)// && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magick)

And before copying it here I uncommented the tail and when compilation failed I deleted the wrong parenthesis. Then I compiled it and didn't check it.

Thanks for the tip. I would have to run this code several times tomorrow to find this error.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

In fact, in my code, for testing and debugging, it was like this

And before copying it here, I uncommented the tail and when the compilation failed I deleted the wrong extra parenthesis. Then I compiled it and didn't check it.

Thanks for the tip. I'll have to run this code several times tomorrow to find out the error.

Glad I could be of help.

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

I took a piece of your code as a basis, changed it a bit and got the first result. If you can call the result unstable appearance of the required print. Now it works some, not all, less than half, of TakeProfit triggering, I can't catch the pattern.

I don't have any take and stop targets. But still, it is alarming. I have never had any problems. And now, when one of the positions is closed, one record is deleted from the array in the very place where you have Print(). If the closing was not processed and the record was not removed, you would see an error message in the log.

 
It seems that it worked out, for each TakeProfit there is a print with minuses and for each entry into the market there is a print with pluses. Sorry for the collective farm slang, but I am an absolute self-taught person, there is no one to talk about this topic, I don’t know the words.
 void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans,
                         const MqlTradeRequest & request,
                         const MqlTradeResult & result)
{
//---
   if (trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD )
      {
         if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN )
            {
               if ( PositionSelectByTicket (trans.position))
                  {
                     Print ( "Открыта позиция +++ " ,trans.position, " +++ Будет записана в структуру ArrayPosition ++++++++++++++" );
                  }
               else
                  {
                     Print ( "Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- " ,trans.deal, " ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------" );
                  }   
            }
      }                  
//---
}

Of course, it is not clear why, but the difference in transactions by the method of changing positions - DOES NOT WORK. They all

DEAL_ENTRY_IN

That's why it turns out that they can be divided only into those with their own open position and those without it. In my amateurish opinion - a pure omission. If you know and are able to inform the developers and consider it necessary, please do it. 
На символе EURUSD открылся новый бар в 2018.08 . 02 14 : 00
HS       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 00 : 08    market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16177 ( 1.16223 / 1.16227 / 1.16223 )
DR       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 00 : 08    deal # 8162 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16223 done (based on order # 8162 )
KH       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 00 : 08    deal performed [ # 8162 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16223 ]
JF       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 00 : 08    order performed sell 0.01 at 1.16223 [ # 8162 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16223 ]
OD       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 00 : 08    CTrade:: OrderSend : market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16177 [done at 1.16223 ]
RK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 00 : 08    Открыта позиция +++ 8162 +++ Будет записана в структуру ArrayPosition ++++++++++++++
MK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 02 : 40    take profit triggered # 8162 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.16223 tp: 1.16177 [ # 8163 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16177 ]
JI       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 02 : 40    deal # 8163 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16177 done (based on order # 8163 )
PK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 02 : 40    deal performed [ # 8163 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16177 ]
IM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 02 : 40    order performed buy 0.01 at 1.16177 [ # 8163 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16177 ]
IM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 02 : 40    Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8163 ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------
CK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 47 : 40    take profit triggered # 8161 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.16138 tp: 1.16092 [ # 8164 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16092 ]
MI       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 47 : 40    deal # 8164 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16092 done (based on order # 8164 )
RK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 47 : 40    deal performed [ # 8164 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16092 ]
IM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 47 : 40    order performed buy 0.01 at 1.16092 [ # 8164 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16092 ]
MM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 47 : 40    Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8164 ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------
DK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 51 : 40    take profit triggered # 7696 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.16070 tp: 1.16024 [ # 8165 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16024 ]
MH       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 51 : 40    deal # 8165 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16024 done (based on order # 8165 )
QJ       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 51 : 40    deal performed [ # 8165 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16024 ]
MM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 51 : 40    order performed buy 0.01 at 1.16024 [ # 8165 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16024 ]
MM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 14 : 51 : 40    Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8165 ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------
LK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 00    На символе EURUSD открылся новый бар в 2018.08 . 02 15 : 00
GN       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 07    market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16125 ( 1.16171 / 1.16175 / 1.16171 )
RN       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 07    deal # 8166 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16171 done (based on order # 8166 )
ML       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 07    deal performed [ # 8166 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16171 ]
DE       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 07    order performed sell 0.01 at 1.16171 [ # 8166 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16171 ]
PI       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 07    CTrade:: OrderSend : market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16125 [done at 1.16171 ]
DG       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 00 : 07    Открыта позиция +++ 8166 +++ Будет записана в структуру ArrayPosition ++++++++++++++
NG       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 02 : 40    take profit triggered # 8166 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.16171 tp: 1.16125 [ # 8167 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16125 ]
HM       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 02 : 40    deal # 8167 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16125 done (based on order # 8167 )
FG       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 02 : 40    deal performed [ # 8167 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16125 ]
JI       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 02 : 40    order performed buy 0.01 at 1.16125 [ # 8167 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16125 ]
JI       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 15 : 02 : 40    Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8167 ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------
DD       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    На символе EURUSD открылся новый бар в 2018.08 . 02 16 : 00
MK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16212 ( 1.16258 / 1.16262 / 1.16258 )
NJ       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    deal # 8168 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16258 done (based on order # 8168 )
CP       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    deal performed [ # 8168 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16258 ]
FN       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    order performed sell 0.01 at 1.16258 [ # 8168 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16258 ]
QL       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    CTrade:: OrderSend : market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16212 [done at 1.16258 ]
FS       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 16 : 00 : 00    Открыта позиция +++ 8168 +++ Будет записана в структуру ArrayPosition ++++++++++++++
JQ       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 00    На символе EURUSD открылся новый бар в 2018.08 . 02 17 : 00
OP       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 12    market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16201 ( 1.16247 / 1.16251 / 1.16247 )
LE       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 12    deal # 8169 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16247 done (based on order # 8169 )
RK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 12    deal performed [ # 8169 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16247 ]
IK       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 12    order performed sell 0.01 at 1.16247 [ # 8169 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16247 ]
EG       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 12    CTrade:: OrderSend : market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.16201 [done at 1.16247 ]
QN       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 00 : 12    Открыта позиция +++ 8169 +++ Будет записана в структуру ArrayPosition ++++++++++++++
FI       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 02 : 40    take profit triggered # 8168 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.16258 tp: 1.16212 [ # 8170 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16212 ]
MF       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 02 : 40    deal # 8170 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16212 done (based on order # 8170 )
MH       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 02 : 40    deal performed [ # 8170 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16212 ]
LO       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 02 : 40    order performed buy 0.01 at 1.16212 [ # 8170 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16212 ]
HP       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 02 : 40    Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8170 ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------
GN       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 07 : 20    take profit triggered # 8169 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.16247 tp: 1.16201 [ # 8171 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16201 ]
DF       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 07 : 20    deal # 8171 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16201 done (based on order # 8171 )
CH       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 07 : 20    deal performed [ # 8171 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16201 ]
DN       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 07 : 20    order performed buy 0.01 at 1.16201 [ # 8171 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.16201 ]
DP       0        18 : 15 : 09.620     Core 1    2018.08 . 02 17 : 07 : 20    Закрыта позиция ---Тикет сделки--- 8171 ---Позицию в структуре ArrayDealOut пометить на удаление ------------
