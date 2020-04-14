Dividing open positions into groups - page 2
Such code is too individual to exist in ready-made form. We will write a structure with ready comments for all variants of necessary attributes for positions and orders, and an Expert Advisor which analyzes positions and orders and changes those comments. Such things are either written independently, or commissioned from a freelancer.
Of course I agree with you, but I'm not looking for "off-the-shelf...", I'm not begging and I'm not ordering. I offer to share my knowledge, which can be used (and will be used myself) to implement an interesting, in my opinion, idea. I will post the executed code here too, any participation is welcome.
Have a look in my articles. It is already done there. In which one - I do not remember. But you can read it in the speeches. Made in two ways. The second left as a working version - storage of user IDs in magik.
Thanks, very much looking at your code, use it often, thanks for your hard work, but you have so many works that I haven't found on this topic yet. I'll try searching with the hashtag "custom identifiers", thanks for the tip.
Thank you, I've gone into the text :-()
I would not advise using the comment field. It is of course the easiest way, but also the most unreliable, as this field can be changed by the DC at any time.
I do not understand your question
Good evening.
I did a quick search of the recommended links and came to the conclusion that for the time being I shouldn't make it too complicated.
I'll try to make do with a two-dimensional array for now. I created it and wrote data into it. I decided to check whether it worked correctly, and it turned out to be wrong!
To check temporarily created variables and put them in the Comment, it does not work correctly!
Can anyone suggest - where I messed up,,?
If you run it in the tester, it appears that all positions (open) are profitable and all of them are purchases
the comment in the top left cornerI don't know how to make it large, sorry.