Dividing open positions into groups - page 13

Alexey Viktorov:

Nothing happened. I just wrote this to test it and ran it through debugger on historical data. Learn how to use the debugger. It's a very useful skill.

I started programming in vaseek in Excell so called VBA (visual vaseek for applications) That's where I got acquainted with debugging. How hard it was for me to get used to prints to check received values after that... And when they introduced debugging in mql5 I was as happy as a child that my suffering was over.

Now I know exactly my plans for the near future. God bless you - good Man!!!

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

I now know exactly my plans for the near future. God bless you - good Man!!!

Good morning. Did you happen to come across a decent self-study article or some other stuff about MQL5 debugger? What is a debugger?

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

Good morning. Did you happen to come across a decent self-study book or article or some other stuff about MQL5 debugger? What is a debugger?

It's like in Greece, we have everything...)) In ME the menu "Help -> "Help Call" but there is a mistake there. It says it's called by F1 but in fact F1 is used to call the language guide.


 
Alexey Viktorov:

It's like in Greece, we have everything...)) In ME the menu "Help -> "Help Call" but there's a mistake. It says that it's called by F1, but in fact F1 is used to call the language guide.


OK, thanks, I'm telling you - I don't speak the language at all, I haven't practiced communicating on the subject. So I have to ask lamer questions.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

It's like Greece, we have everything...)) In ME the menu "Help -> "Help Call" but there's a mistake there. It says it's called by F1 but in fact F1 is used to call up the language guide.


Indeed, I've never been here before, it's great, thanks again.

 

Realizing that there are too many of me, I'll understand if you don't respond or don't respond willingly, but again a lamer question - Language Reference stops offering

PositionGetDouble(POSITION_COMMISSION)

More precisely - the function itself is there, but the enumeration element is no longer present in the preset class

 m_position.Commission; 

If you go deeper, it's listed, but it's not highlighted.

What can it mean ? It doesn't work, it works but not always, it works but not correctly ??? Is it then worth using this and if NOT worth using, what to replace it with ???

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

debugger shows a value of 1.5670314467973565E-311 i understand correctly that this is negligible ??? and such a commission cannot be ?

 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

I, if I remember correctly already said in this thread that I try not to use SB, and that's where it comes from. It's easier for me to pull out the trades by position ID and add up all the commissions by going through them.

Sergey Voytsekhovsky:

The debugger shows the value 1.5670314467973565E-311 I understand correctly that this is negligible ??? and such a commission can not be ?

DBL_MIN is 2.2250738585072014e-308 and this is most likely rubbish in the cell where the variable value should be stored.
