Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 14
Try to make a full-fledged window. Like a Windows form. You can do it without dynamism, but since you have partially implemented it, I think you'll get a Windows-like "rubber" window.
The hardest part will be drawing the buttons :))
Yeah, I figured that was the hardest part, because there aren't any. ))))
The scrolls were made separately, they can be applied to a specific window configuration, the rest (events, changes to required properties) will be done automatically. Connecting them is very simple:
Regardingthe difficulty of creating a table: the engine turned out very well, so creating a table using it is not that difficult.
Thanks for the demo for my monitor.
And so:
but when resizing:
By idea, you should come to a similar option:
Well, on the whole, you certainly have done well! I didn't expect it. ))))
I remembered !
I remembered what it all reminds me of...
demos from GVision (one of TVision's descendants).
In about 93-95 you could buy the above-mentioned demos (*who doesn't know - the software was sold in retail) in the bookstore "House of Tech Books" on Leninsky Street.
Even had a separate monitor where the demo was scrolling, and you could "try". It was cool - the signs, the buttons, the check/radio boxes, and the graphics...
but then I bought a Zortec-C. A weighty box, with 5 volumes of documentation and some floppy disks :-)
nice to remember.
1. used rectangles and kanvasses in large numbers with dynamics, maybe not blink if everything was on one kanvas, there are already limitations of the platform, and draw everything on one kanvas is not desirable. Maybe if only to translate all at once on DirectX...
2. I've just added one small component, which implements the stretch. And there's no integrity, it's just assembled elements, and not necessarily graphic.
What didn't you expect? Stretching? That's how easy it is for me. I make these things for my project, I don't have plans to create library of graphic controls, although the basis for its creation is very good
What didn't you expect? Stretching? That's how easy it is for me: