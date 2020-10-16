Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 12

New comment
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Changed the scroll step and added missing event handling

(Yes! Really cool.) Now make sure the window is centred and not sliding to the side.

 
Реter Konow:

Unfortunately, the windows are wrongly positioned again and the lower ones are almost invisible (I wrote above about this bug). Can't fully check it.

Does it go outside the chart? Didn't do the limits.

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

Out of schedule? Didn't do the limit.


It's not going up.

 
Реter Konow:

Yes! Really cool.) Now make sure the window is centred and not sliding to the side.

Move it yourself. Moving is enabled at the main window, by the top left blank part of the table

 

For this part

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

Move it yourself. Move enabled at the main window, over the top left blank part of the table

Doesn't work. Tried everything.)

So it's not visible!!!!


What a joke you are...)))

 
Yes, invisible
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Yes, the invisible

Why isn't it centred?

 
Реter Konow:

Why isn't it centred?

You can do it in the centre

 
Accidentally found the slider on the right. The scroll bar is also invisible.)
1...56789101112131415
New comment