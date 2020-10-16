Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 12
Changed the scroll step and added missing event handling
(Yes! Really cool.) Now make sure the window is centred and not sliding to the side.
Unfortunately, the windows are wrongly positioned again and the lower ones are almost invisible (I wrote above about this bug). Can't fully check it.
Does it go outside the chart? Didn't do the limits.
Out of schedule? Didn't do the limit.
It's not going up.
Move it yourself. Moving is enabled at the main window, by the top left blank part of the table
For this part
Doesn't work. Tried everything.)
So it's not visible!!!!
What a joke you are...)))
Yes, the invisible
Why isn't it centred?
Why isn't it centred?
You can do it in the centre