Реter Konow:
Accidentally found a slider on the right hand side. The scroll bar is also invisible.)

:))))

Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

Can also be made in the centre

Comments:

1. The window movement handle must be visible, in its proper place and occupy the appropriate space.

2. All scrolling elements should be visible and recognisable (at first I didn't understand the squares on the top left and only discovered the scrolling by accident).

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

:))))

So the engine is a graphics engine...)

 

You can do that, invisible table cells :)))


Files:
Test_v_grid.ex5  499 kb
 
Реter Konow:

So the engine is a graphics engine...))

No :)

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

You can do that, invisible table cells :)))


Invisibility spoils everything. There is a feeling of "brokenness". By the way, you can only reach the bottom (horizontal) scroll bar on a 27" inch monitor, and on a laptop it's impossible.

 
Also, why are there so many objects in the Object List? Because the canvas... 183.
 
Реter Konow:
Also, why are there so many objects in the Object List? Because the canvas... 183.
There are three kanvases for each glass, a table grid, a fixed column and header, and rectangles
 
Ideally, you could draw everything on a canvas, but that's historically the way it is :)
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
I see, it's better if there is ONE beaker with a list of characters, and the user selects the right one. Otherwise, it's not bad, as said. )

