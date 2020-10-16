Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 13
Accidentally found a slider on the right hand side. The scroll bar is also invisible.)
:))))
I'm telling you, the main thing is the engine, not the graphics.
Can also be made in the centre
Comments:
1. The window movement handle must be visible, in its proper place and occupy the appropriate space.
2. All scrolling elements should be visible and recognisable (at first I didn't understand the squares on the top left and only discovered the scrolling by accident).
So the engine is a graphics engine...)
You can do that, invisible table cells :)))
No :)
You can do that, invisible table cells :)))
Invisibility spoils everything. There is a feeling of "brokenness". By the way, you can only reach the bottom (horizontal) scroll bar on a 27" inch monitor, and on a laptop it's impossible.
Also, why are there so many objects in the Object List? Because the canvas... 183.
Ideally you could draw everything on a canvas, but that's historically the way things have been done :)
Three canvases for each glass, a table grid, a fixed column and header, and rectangles
I see, it's better if there is ONE beaker with a list of characters, and the user selects the right one. Otherwise, it's not bad, as said. )