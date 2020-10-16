Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 8

Реter Konow:
How much time per day are you willing to devote to the library?

Not at all :(

I just want my work to be used as a basis.

Any other ideas to improve performance, useful for a large number of child items (e.g. several thousand list items)

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

It's just that all the public projects on the forum have problems with events, there are problems with object creation, too many nuances due to weak architecture, I wanted to take a ready-made solution, but have not found a suitable one, so that everything works as it should, albeit with minor flaws.

Flaws may be small, but events and window management must work well, that's the basics. I had to make the window engine myself, but I have no plans to make a library of controls, I just need certain things for the project, and I don't like being involved in design.

Well, you could have taken SB and transferred it to canvas. It's the easiest task available.
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

Actually, partial solutions are difficult to integrate into anything. You can use their ideas in other solutions.
 
This is for someone who wants to create everything from scratch

 
I created my graphics from scratch, and in fact, MT has become a real laboratory for me, the capabilities of which no one else can use as fully. So, sometimes it's worth it. :)
 
Your events are not worked out either

 
Why not? :)

(And which ones?)
 
Take an example from here:

We press the mouse on the lot reduction, output from the window area and release: the text (number) disappears, when you hover the mouse (without the left button pressed) the number changes, as if the mouse is pressed

 

More:

Right-click on the window areas with the right mouse button, a menu appears. Shift the mouse and click with the left mouse button. This shifts the window.

 
There was such a bug. Fixed it. The event itself is fixed fine, but bugs occur with different changes, which cannot be avoided during code development.

