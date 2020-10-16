Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How much time per day are you willing to devote to the library?
Not at all :(
I just want my work to be used as a basis.
Any other ideas to improve performance, useful for a large number of child items (e.g. several thousand list items)
It's just that all the public projects on the forum have problems with events, there are problems with object creation, too many nuances due to weak architecture, I wanted to take a ready-made solution, but have not found a suitable one, so that everything works as it should, albeit with minor flaws.
Flaws may be small, but events and window management must work well, that's the basics. I had to make the window engine myself, but I have no plans to make a library of controls, I just need certain things for the project, and I don't like being involved in design.
Not at all :(
I just want my work to be used as a basis.
Any other ideas to improve performance, useful for a large number of child items (e.g. several thousand list items)
In fact, partial solutions are difficult to integrate into anything. You can use their ideas in other solutions.
This is for someone who wants to create everything from scratch
This is for someone who wants to create everything from scratch
I created my graphics from scratch, and in fact, MT has become a real laboratory for me, the capabilities of which no one else can use as fully. So, sometimes it's worth it. :)
Your events are not worked out either
Your events are not worked out either.
Why not? :)(And which ones?)
Why? :)(And what are they?)
Take an example from here:
We press the mouse on the lot reduction, output from the window area and release: the text (number) disappears, when you hover the mouse (without the left button pressed) the number changes, as if the mouse is pressed
More:
Right-click on the window areas with the right mouse button, a menu appears. Shift the mouse and click with the left mouse button. This shifts the window.
Take an example from here:
Press the mouse on the lot reduction, output from the window area and release: the text (number) disappears, hovering the mouse (without the left button pressed) changes the number, as if the mouse is pressed
There was such a bug. Fixed it. The event itself is fixed fine, but bugs occur with different changes, which cannot be avoided during code development.