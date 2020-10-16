Creating a graphic library from scratch - page 5
How is the library progressing?
everything is more than fine.
I've also got the hang of making a graphics library, just with the elements I need.
The main trick of the library is its windowing engine:
Creating and deleting the standard OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL object
This implements a method for changing the properties of the standard OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL object, rustling through the help and using the properties of interest
The text label is implemented via kanvas because the width and height cannot be changed in OBJ_LABEL object, and for this reason rendering is performed when a CHARTEVENT_ON_PAINT event occurs (requiring redrawing)
What to render and update is determined automatically. The properties are logged before calling ChartRedraw() . Events that have not caused the chart to be redrawn are skipped.
The demo is in attached file, above sources are used in it.
The demo doesn't display all possible properties, only some of them:
It's still a work in progress, so far.
Good luck with the development! :)
Good luck with the development! :)
Thanks :)
Tested the functionality and potential of 3D graphics in MT5 on a weak computer with 4 GB of RAM and 2 processor cores.
It works fine even after a long pause in programming. But the thing is heavy and it takes a lot of hard work to create something serious.
For HFT, I think 3D will be useful for graphical analysis of the cup's volume and order flow.
But I don't know how to interpret such information.
My God! What is all this for?