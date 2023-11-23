Looking for patterns - page 69
there's a pattern there!!!! i can't tell you where to look. i found it myself, and i'm very greedy.
it's a forward. full forward.
Of course there is.
In the tester, the grail, the real one's a bust.
By the way...
As far as the intraday cyclical volatility (variance) of the market process is concerned, yes, there certainly is.
It looks like this on the GBPUSD pair for the week:
I assure you, there is no way to make money on this cyclicality.
Therefore - yes, the minimum sliding window (strictly speaking - the interval of integration of the differential equations of movement) = one day. Not less.
Okay, when it comes to this, I'll tell you the thoughts of a madman.
Now a thread called "Trading Music" has been started on the forum nearby. And I immediately remembered my old long-forgotten idea to transform a waveform of a chart into an audio one, to modulate the signal. And then listen to it, trying to identify patterns by ear.
That's the most genius idea about trading I've ever seen. :)
If one's eyesight and hearing are at the top of one's survival rate, that's even interesting.
Maybe that's where the mysteries of heaven lie.
This is the most ingenious idea
It would be like the sound of a gravity wave: Vzhzhzhiiiik. And that's it.
It would probably be like recording programmes on magnetic tape. I used to have a Spectrum from Sinclair Research. And at that time floppy drives were still a luxury. Plus you needed a controller for the floppy drive. And the cassette tape was loaded through a five pin port. And I even learned to identify some patterns by these sounds. :)
It's going to be cranking for millions of years). We won't live to see it.
And if it does, zzzzchik.))
I used to have a Spectrum by Sinclair Reserge.
We used to solder these in the dorm. And there was this cool game called Aelita, about a starship.
ELITE or something?