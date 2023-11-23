Looking for patterns - page 68
there's a pattern there!!!! i can't tell you where to look. i found it myself, and i'm very greedy.
it's a forward. full forward.
The next pattern search project just has to be named Baskakov-Izerski
A pattern is on you both, gentlemen!
it's just a test.
it's just a test.
yes, but not forex ))))
I can't tell you where to look
I'm not being sarcastic.
I'm not being sarcastic. You can perform real miracles in the tester. In the real world it's a joke.
I'm in the process of testing the multicurrency buttons in real time. I have a little delay in programming on the order output panel.
But I am checking even the buttons on the real. On the real))
Yeah, but not forex ))))
stocks? crypto?
supported by
Baskakov got jealous of you and took a feather in your avatar, used to be a rubber doll. Not serious.