Looking for patterns - page 68

New comment
 

there's a pattern there!!!! i can't tell you where to look. i found it myself, and i'm very greedy.

123

321

it's a forward. full forward.

 

The next pattern search project just has to be named Baskakov-Izerski

A pattern is on you both, gentlemen!

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

there's a pattern there!!!! i can't tell you where to look. i found it myself, and i'm very greedy.

it's a forward. full forward.

it's just a test.

 
multiplicator:

it's just a test.

yes, but not forex ))))

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

I can't tell you where to look

That's it, Anatoly, we've got you! Now you can't get away with it. What's the pattern? Where did you find it? Under what circumstances? Are there any witnesses left?
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

there's a pattern there!!!! i can't tell you where to look. i found it myself, and i'm very greedy.

it's a forward. full forward.

I'm not being sarcastic.

I'm not being sarcastic. You can perform real miracles in the tester. In the real world it's a joke.

I'm in the process of testing the multicurrency buttons in real time. I have a little delay in programming on the order output panel.

But I am checking even the buttons on the real. On the real))

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

Yeah, but not forex ))))

stocks? crypto?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

The next pattern search project should simply be named Baskakov-Izerski

You both owe me a pattern, gentlemen!

supported by

 
I personally don't understand anything. Where it has arrived and what to do is not clear. 3,500 roubles. I paid it and it is not clear where it went, I don't know.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

The next pattern-finding project simply has to bear the name Baskakov-Izerski

A pattern is on you both, gentlemen!

Baskakov got jealous of you and took a feather in your avatar, used to be a rubber doll. Not serious.

1...616263646566676869707172737475...306
New comment