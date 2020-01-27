Market: no trading operations - page 7
Build a normal function with a lot return, not a true/false check
And he likes to do extra checks. You have to check if it's a strategy tester, then check additionally what thecheckVolumeValue function returned...
Are you reading diagonally?
Any more questions for me?
Where's your grail when we see the signal?
Well, there shouldn't be a problem with that then.
the same multicurrency, passes the test.
And no trading operation may be from the tester's mood :-) - I don't know if he is in a bad mood (i.e. refreshing, sleeping, having a day off) and he doesn't make any trade.
It is enough to try a different spread or wait a day and it skips everything again in the mood.
I am checking without any problems, the functions are working perfectly. Removed the check for the minimum lot, it was so that if the minimum allowed more than 0.01, then do not trade.
In the validator, I saw a lot greater than 0.01, so I didn't trade.
Well, I did, so that's another bummer. Do you want the link or do you want to find it yourself?
I even did a job for a man.
Look, I have owls first lot is taken from settings which means it can be less than allowed only if user made a mistake when entering lot.
For example, user made a typo and wrote 0.005 while he wanted to trade 0.05 lot - if you check it, owls will trade 0.01 lot (assuming that 0.01 is min lot)
And when I check a user will receive a print about an incorrectly entered lot, you can add an alert, just in case.
I believe that this is a matter of personal decision, who wants so and so ....
By the way, here's part of the code (I also wrote earlier) when checked also failed:
I prefer not to talk to idea hunters on such topics
Why are you talking then? )
You're boring me. We are all waiting for a signal with calculated volumes from CME. Isn't there clearing on the CME?
You have to do everything first, and then check for min/max
and immediately at return do normalization
In general, okay, it's time to end this conversation.
Some imaginary defects you saw right away, but the essence (I wrote about the return of the lot) has remained without your attention ...
Thank you all for your help!
Maxim, can you hear me?
Reread the code I gave and its message
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.01.27 18:37
You have to do everything first, and then check for min/max.
and normalize it immediately at a return
You check for min/max and then make calculations, so the calculation can be anything. You should check for min/max after calculations, not before
And here's mine)