Do trades open on these symbols at the specified timeframes in the tester?
Yep
If the tester itself you know where deliberately puts lot 0.00 to check then owls will just print that the lot is not correct and of course there will be no open trades... Is this the error?
If owls do not trade with lot 0, will it pass the no trading operation error ?
But that doesn't make sense !!! How do you pass this check then? I don't publish the robot, I update it, and I haven't made any changes regarding opening orders! Before, it passed the test and there was no such xxxxxxx!!!!
))))) There is no point in arguing and finding out.
The reasons for this behaviour have already been cited in this thread.
Yes. It is. Yes. It is a market.
It happens here too :-) ... ...and there's plenty more where that came from...
Just listen to those participants who have been sitting on the marketplace like a needle here for a long time....
I'd love to, but no one says anything even remotely like that! Everyone's yelling 100500 reasons... like what? I'd know I was doing something wrong if there were mistakes like 130, 131... I've had that too, but then you can see the error and know where to dig, but here...
try to use MQL_TESTER, setting hard lot 0.01
If such an Expert Advisor passes the test, you are right.
If it does not pass, the problem is elsewhere.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/check/mqlinfointeger