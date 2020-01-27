Market: no trading operations - page 4
try to use MQL_TESTER, setting hard lot 0.01
If such an Expert Advisor passes the test, you are right
If it does not pass, the problem is elsewhere.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/check/mqlinfointeger
So, if MQL_TESTER is used, is it a hard lot? But if so, the user will not be able to change the lot in the tester...
And if the minimum lot is 0.1, what then?
And if the minimum lot is 0.1, what then?
Would that work?It's a 4, I forgot to say...
Anyway, come to think of it - passed the test!!! But maybe the administration should pay attention to this problem? It's not cool :(
Not cool is when the marketplace is pouring products every day and yours isn't. Conclusion: you have "not cool" written all over it.
I have not poured mine, now I'll try, myself even interested in the result
It's fine.
Nah, can't write either(
I'm going to learn, I used to write multicurrency, I don't have others.
I've had it for more than a year
If the lot is less than the minimum allowed, then we will equate the lot to the minimum allowed. Respectively, if it is bigger, then EA will trade with a bigger lot.
No tester \tester checks are needed.
And do not forget all other checks. Margin, normalization...
Vitaliy pointed out your error long time ago, but instead of finding the error you're just ranting.
If you take the simple EA on position opening, it may slap an order on every tick. You do not need any other trading logic. Check all of your check functions. If it passes the check, all is ok, if it fails, check each line of code. It should be understood that the validator can set any lot in the settings as 0 or negative, in this case, if there is enough margin, then during the testing bot should perform transactions.PS It is advisable to check on the MQ server, as the validator checks on that server.
Did I miss it or didn't anyone specify what you mean by multicurrency EA?
Is it possible to call an EA that can only trade on the currency pair it is placed on multicurrency, even if it can trade on different pairs?
What multicurrency can we talk about in the MT4 tester?