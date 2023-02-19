How to add the profit in the take profit line and the loss in the stop loss line of an open trade.
Hello everyone!
I am making a panel of buttons to open operations, so far I have no problem; My need for help is that I would like each order that I open to add the loss value for the Stop loss line and the same in the take profit, this next to its operation number, see drawing, the value is made in power point.
- docs.mql4.com
Hello everyone!
I am making a panel of buttons to open operations, so far I have no problem; My need for help is that I would like each order that I open to add the loss value for the Stop loss line and the same in the take profit, this next to its operation number, see drawing, the value is made in power point.
Hola
You will need to add a custom label unfortunately . MT4 is not equipped to display that .
Then if you add a custom label you will need to update it as new bars are coming in so that its visible .
And you'll also need to calculate the $ values
Hola
You will need to add a custom label unfortunately . MT4 is not equipped to display that .
Then if you add a custom label you will need to update it as new bars are coming in so that its visible .
And you'll also need to calculate the $ values
OKAY! Thank you so much.
I'm going to try it.
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Hello everyone!
I am making a panel of buttons to open operations, so far I have no problem; My need for help is that I would like each order that I open to add the loss value for the Stop loss line and the same in the take profit, this next to its operation number, see drawing, the value is made in power point.