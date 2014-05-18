I am getting problem for installing the indicator in MT-4?
If your MT4 is having build 600 and above (how to see build number? in MT4 - 'Help' - 'About') so you should use the following path:
- Open data folder (see image)
- Place indicator to ...\MQL4\Indicators
- Compile
If it does not work so your indicator should be improved for MT4 build 600 and above.
If your MT4 is having build 600 and above (how to see build number? in MT4 - 'Help' - 'About') so you should use the following path:
- Open data folder (see image)
- Place indicator to ...\MQL4\Indicators
- Compile
If it does not work so your indicator should be improved for MT4 build 600 and above.
Hello Sir, My MT-4 is version 4.0 Build 646 I have done as you said by pasting the indicator in MQL4 indicators but still not working. I want to install this indicator " MACD_Signal_v2" which is MQL4 file....but not working. I tried any MQL4 file not a single custom indicator is able to install. So how to complie indicator after copying in MQL4 indicators folder...or is it just restart MT-4
Also sir, while i start the MT-4 it asks for the user access control by pc everytime does this or some pc settings have affected the custom indicator installation.User access control permission is like when we start installing any new software the pc ask for the permission like that permission MT-4 ask when i start everytime does it will have affect y custom indicator settings.Please help me......all MT-4 on pc i am not able to install custom indicator. my skype is amoldeokar65 Please give me your skype i will share the screen with you.Thank you.
You can read this small topic as it is similar issue discussed there : I can not add indicator in MT4. Any remeddy please
If it is not helping so you should go to the other forum (mql4) as they can check the indicator and suggest some pc settings - for example (standard reply on this case :) ) :
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Error 145 Trade Server Return Code
angevoyageur, 2014.03.01 14:27
Hello,
This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.
- They are more people who can answer there.
- They are more people who can have similar problem there.
- A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
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But now i did the same still i am not able to see the added indicator in the custom indicators, is there any settings which has disabled the custom indicator?
so please expert guys help me those who know in detail other than this normal process.
Because on my all the MT-4 which are installed in my pc i am not able to install any custom indicator yet? also another thing when i start MT-4 it asks for me update request......so please share your expert experience....thank you.Please quick reply.....only expert who knows all mt-4 settings and code language.