QuantumBob:
Alas, I'm just a private citizen.

QuantumBob:
Right, because it is irrelevant to the topic at hand.

How can it not? Excerpts from your starting post:

"...in which the laws and formulas of quantum mechanics work."

"Now we can use the entire mathematical apparatus of wave mechanics."

Schrödinger's equation is the basic law and the basis of the entire mathematical apparatus of quantum mechanics. I see the contradiction)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

They confuse discreteness with quantization (c) Yoda
 
Quantum entanglement is the best thing in the market. Bulls + bears = elks.)
 
quantum entanglement can be the basis for quantum spatial arbitrage
 

So once again, the topic is flooded, and I thought I was going to get Duke's grail.

All in vain.

Vain.

The plant.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:
Quantum entanglement could be the basis for quantum spatial arbitration theory

Arbitrage is an empty puppet. Launched as a distraction, for the profit of individuals. What's there to discuss? It's an empty rant.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

This thread was born out of the 4-circle thread at the bottom.

there are more pictures

Evgeny Belyaev:

She ain't warmed up yet.

Keep working in the factory.

 
