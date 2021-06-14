Quantum analysis Duca - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A normal balance line at a fixed lot.
A "normal" balance line goes down under the conditions you mentioned. You can ask about speeds from people who are hopefully out for a while
There is zero informative value. You just don't have to read it. When do we move on to Duke's theory?
Gentlemen, don't shoot the pianist, he plays as he knows how. (С)
Pencils away. Let's split up...
A "normal" balance line goes down under the conditions you mentioned.
Not necessarily. It depends on your algorithm. If the tester doesn't take the spread into account, all the more so, not always. And the picture there is exactly without taking the spread into account.
Gentlemen, don't shoot the pianist, he plays as he knows how. (С)
Why didn't you grease the paddles?
There is zero informative value. You just don't have to read it. When do we move on to Duke's theory?
When a person gets clever and doesn't want to register under their own name, expect hidden advertising or an inferiority complex.
ABOUT QUANTUM TIME
Let's try to clarify how things stand with quantum time. Let's take an ordinary graph and include period separators:
As we can see the period separators are placed at the same distance, on astronomical time.Everything is in order.
Now let's try with a quantum graph:
And what do we see? Everything is not in order at all. All the intervals are different. When the market is active, it is a long day, and when it is a holiday and the stockbrokers are having a rest, it is a short one. Time axis "breathes", widens and narrows, adapting to the current market dynamics.
So, as Munchausen said, time on earth and in the sky do not flow equally. And the speed of time movement is determined by the speed of change of material parameter, in our case quantum price. It is because of its temporal plasticity that the quantum graph fits so precisely into calculated quantum channels, in its natural habitat.
We will return to the peculiarities of quantum time more than once, but it is enough for our introductory talk.
Can we start at the beginning instead of in the middle?
How do you build a quantum Dukk diagram?
So what does a quantum graph look like?
On a large time interval, it naturally looks like a normal graph:
However, we realise it's not quite like that when we zoom in on it a little bit:And let's further enlarge:
And now we see that it's not quite like that at all. We can now clearly see the internal structure of the quantum chart.
We can see that the speed of price movement is constant, and only the direction of movement changes. All segments of the chart are oriented at the same angle. Ah yes, we are in a quantum world where the speed of light is constant.
It's very beautiful, if you ask me. It's a personal, undistorted space-time stock price. Well, quantum time is a very special song and we will definitely talk about it later.
It's true space nonsense, of course .....
but somehow, by some miracle, there's one great concept in this fantasy mana theory of Duk's, though the author himself kills it by destroying the time factor...
ironically...
ABOUT QUANTUM TIME
Let's try to clarify how things stand with quantum time. Let's take an ordinary graph and include period separators:
As we can see the period separators are equally spaced, by astronomical time.Everything is in order.
Now let's try with a quantum graph:
And what do we see? It's not okay at all. All the intervals are different. When the market is active, it is a long day, and when it is a holiday and the stockbrokers are having a rest, it is a short one. The time axis is "breathing", widening and narrowing, adapting to the current market dynamics.
So, as Munchausen said, time on earth and in the sky do not flow equally. And the speed of time movement is determined by the speed of change of material parameter, in our case quantum price. It is because of its temporal plasticity that the quantum graph fits so precisely into calculated quantum channels, in its natural habitat.
We will return to the peculiarities of quantum time more than once, but it is enough for our introductory talk.
Yeah, we've lost the time structure super heh, that's just crazy.