Quantum analysis Duca - page 4

Sergey Novokhatskiy:
Make predictions only on the basis of current quotes, quotes change and the forecast changes, the period is over, start a new forecast and so on to infinity...
As long as the price is within the calculated corridor the forecast will not be revised. If the forecast is deep, then, believe me, the forecast does not change for a long time...
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Price movements are legitimate. You can see it in history with the unaided eye.

And the fact that not everyone can see the perspective, it is nature's way of working correctly. Not everyone is allowed to. Otherwise the market will collapse. Where will we play?

According to quantum theory, the near future is completely unpredictable, at long intervals everything is perfectly legal (a little exaggeration for clarity's sake). People cannot be trusted to solve the really important questions.
 
Vasily Belozerov:

So you can determine the direction of the beam from a single point?

And I write for readers, not just forum members.

Yes, and since we can calculate the width of the channel, we get a one-point channel.
 
QuantumBob:
Yes, and since we can calculate the width of the channel, we get a one-point channel.

Yes, and since few people here study channels, they only know the construction from finished products).

 

What kind of analysis is this?

I can't figure it out.

I'd like to look at the pictures more than anything else.

;)

 

So what does a quantum graph look like?

On a large time interval, it naturally looks like a normal graph:

Fig.1 quantum plot without details


However, we realise it's not quite like that when we zoom in on it a little bit:

Fig.2 Quantum diagram large.

And let's enlarge it some more:

Figure 3 The quantum plot is even larger.

And now we see that it's not quite like that at all. We can now clearly see the internal structure of the quantum chart.

We can see that the speed of price movement is constant, and only the direction of movement changes. All segments of the chart are oriented at the same angle. Ah yes, we are in a quantum world, where the speed of light is constant.

It looks very beautiful to me. It's personal, undistorted space-time of the stock price. Well, quantum time is a very special song and we'll certainly talk about it later.

 

hilarious

;)

 

Why doesn't the channel TC give a constant profit?

Simply because there are many channel systems. The variety is enormous. And you have to jump from one to the other in time. This is not easy to do with visual thinking. PBX to the rescue. But 1 in 99 peeps can program. 1 in 999 create a DC)) 7 out of 10 DCs can make money all the time. 1 in 100 banks go bankrupt or get taken over.

Sinusoid )))))))

Always has been and always will be.

 
Never! I emphasise never there is a guarantee of this theory that the price will go that way. But there is a useful purpose to speculate.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Why doesn't the channel TC give a constant profit?

Simply because there are many channel systems. The variety is enormous. And you have to jump from one to the other in time. This is not easy to do with visual thinking. PBX to the rescue. But 1 in 99 peeps can program. 1 in 999 create a DC)) 7 out of 10 DCs can make money all the time. 1 in 100 banks go bankrupt or get taken over.

Sinusoid )))))))

Always has been and always will be.

"You don't like cats? You just don't know how to cook them!" (С). Duca knows how to cook canals, and we need to learn.
