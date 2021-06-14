Quantum analysis Duca - page 7

New comment
 
Ivan Butko:
If you superimpose two quantum charts EURUSD and USDCHF on top of each other, the collision of two quanta releases a huge energy that can damage the terminal
I give it a plus, the quantum community needs humor like air))
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

The speed will become negative and the dreams of some forum members will come true - the "loss-making" statistical system can be turned upside down

I wanted to find a flaw. I did not. +

 

A mistake was made - that's what science is silent about,


-Wanted Coke, but ate Duck.



 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

A mistake was made - that's what science is silent about,


-Wanted Coke, but ate Duck.



+++
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Mistake came out - that's what science is silent about,


-Wanted Cook, ate Dook.



Cook didn't know about nanotechnology so he got eaten.

If Duke doesn't know about quantum analysis, he won't live long.

 
EgorKim:

Wait for it.

Otherwise, stretch the thread to 1,000 pages and it turns out you can get it all for quantum bounty)

Please broaden my horizons, what are these quantum profits?
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
Payouts for rating growth are already the stuff of legend. Don't try so hard

More like a publicity stunt. By the way, more competent than in the recently deleted thread about the most honest broker)

 
I would like to start by looking at the market Hamiltonian
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:
I would like, for a start, to look at the Hamiltonian of the market.
I've even re-read Shukshin's short story 'Cut'. Thank you.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

More like a publicity stunt. More clever than in the recently deleted thread about the most honest broker).

Every thread here is a publicity stunt, you would not believe, and even every post is a publicity clip.

I'm waiting for the admins to stop advertising sheep.

1234567891011121314...81
New comment