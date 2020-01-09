Why did the rating change? - page 11
Too bad about the bonuses. Now I'll have to pay for the vps out of my own pocket.
And you don't have to pay for ranking now (it used to be necessary to attract new people to the site). Some people get paid and some don't - that's discrimination.
Ouch, they're paying such a pittance nowadays, whatever.
It's not the pennies, it's the principle...
You can't just cut the history and all the savings...
This is a very bad trend, especially since, in my opinion, it's not the first time.
It would be better to reduce the percentage for publishing signals or products...
Last time the rating was restored.
Now it's the second week and no information from the administration.
Many rated products have had their number of downloads cut.
and this number is measured in the tens of thousands.
And so there is no one-way advantage. Nobody wants monopolies. You write well - we need to find new distribution channels. I understand, it's not fair. But the generations are changing).
Put it on Alibaba;). There are a lot of people there, and the audience is the most appropriate. Will sell for billions).Make a boxed version and voila ;)
On Alibaba;)
