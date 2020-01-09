Why did the rating change? - page 10

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
That's if the brain is still young.

My young brain could cope with a maximum of four simultaneous freelance tasks. With a loss of quality, of course.

How you can do 6-.... and more I don't understand.

 
Fedor Arkhipov:
you can only leave 10 requests a day and you don't know how many you will get

Can you communicate with 3 or 4 customers at the same time?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Can you communicate with three or four customers at the same time?

Yes, it happens.

I mean, you leave 10 applications, but 1-2 people choose you, and sometimes even zero.

 
What Monday will the rating come back?
 
Konstantin Chernov:
What Monday will the rating come back?

Who cares about him?

For example, I had several profiles stitched together into one.

left a rating from the last one.

I don't regret it one bit.

we're communicating here and it's fine

 
Konstantin Chernov:
What Monday will the rating return?

just after the personal messaging system and withdrawal to mastercard

 
Pavel Kolchin:

just after the personal messaging system and withdrawal to mastercard

What's that got to do with the mastercard? And personal messages, I don't get it either...
What does it have to do with ratings?

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

The ratings have changed due to an error, we will correct them tomorrow.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.

Today is Ohi holiday day in Cyprus.

MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

Ratings have changed due to an error, we will correct them tomorrow.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.

Today is the Okhi holiday in Cyprus.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/325138/page6#comment_13696037


 


Nine days passed yesterday - the deceased rating was commemorated. December 7 - 40 days. Waiting... :-)

 

Seems like I'm on a reverse quest to get my rating down to 0 but not get banned :-)

1...34567891011121314151617
New comment