Why did the rating change? - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's if the brain is still young.
My young brain could cope with a maximum of four simultaneous freelance tasks. With a loss of quality, of course.
How you can do 6-.... and more I don't understand.
you can only leave 10 requests a day and you don't know how many you will get
Can you communicate with 3 or 4 customers at the same time?
Can you communicate with three or four customers at the same time?
Yes, it happens.
I mean, you leave 10 applications, but 1-2 people choose you, and sometimes even zero.
What Monday will the rating come back?
Who cares about him?
For example, I had several profiles stitched together into one.
left a rating from the last one.
I don't regret it one bit.
we're communicating here and it's fine
What Monday will the rating return?
just after the personal messaging system and withdrawal to mastercard
just after the personal messaging system and withdrawal to mastercard
What's that got to do with the mastercard? And personal messages, I don't get it either...
What does it have to do with ratings?
The ratings have changed due to an error, we will correct them tomorrow.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
Today is Ohi holiday day in Cyprus.
Ratings have changed due to an error, we will correct them tomorrow.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
Today is the Okhi holiday in Cyprus.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/325138/page6#comment_13696037
Nine days passed yesterday - the deceased rating was commemorated. December 7 - 40 days. Waiting... :-)
Seems like I'm on a reverse quest to get my rating down to 0 but not get banned :-)