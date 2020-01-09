Why did the rating change? - page 14

Alexey Viktorov:

Isn't that the main reason for the rating change?

I wasn't very active at the time :) the main rating is later.

 
Igor Zakharov:

I wasn't very active at the time :) the main ranking was gained later.

And how much did the rating change?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Isn't that the main reason for the rating change? After all, after the merger, everything on the mql4 site went to mql5 and everything was accounted for in the rating. And if all that was lost now, then the rating is only counted by achievements solely from the moment of migration to mql5. I have to compare it with someone who had no rating on mql4. Whether or not their rating is down or not.

I didn't have any products in mql5.com marketplace when there was only mql4.com (rating was gained from downloads of free products). And even when the two resources were reunited, the rating from mql4 was added in the range of about 4000. And if it was lost, it's not nearly a hundred thousand that was lost overnight recently - it's only four thousand.

 
Alexey Viktorov:
Those who gave away a lot of free products were the ones who lost the most, the rest were just petty.
 
Well, then my assumption is wrong.
 

Apparently the statistics have been lost:


 
Yury Kulikov:

Apparently the statistics have been lost:


That's more like it. I have the same for all products published before November 2018.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

And this is more like the truth. I have the same for all products published before November 2018.


I think it's like that for everyone.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

I think it's like that for everyone.

We were just trying to guess the reason why everyone's ratings slipped, almost. Clearly, it's not just the two of us...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

And how much did the rating change?

from 22k to 5.5k - the rest increased after I noticed

