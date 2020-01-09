Why did the rating change? - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Isn't that the main reason for the rating change?
I wasn't very active at the time :) the main rating is later.
I wasn't very active at the time :) the main ranking was gained later.
And how much did the rating change?
Isn't that the main reason for the rating change? After all, after the merger, everything on the mql4 site went to mql5 and everything was accounted for in the rating. And if all that was lost now, then the rating is only counted by achievements solely from the moment of migration to mql5. I have to compare it with someone who had no rating on mql4. Whether or not their rating is down or not.
I didn't have any products in mql5.com marketplace when there was only mql4.com (rating was gained from downloads of free products). And even when the two resources were reunited, the rating from mql4 was added in the range of about 4000. And if it was lost, it's not nearly a hundred thousand that was lost overnight recently - it's only four thousand.
Apparently the statistics have been lost:
Apparently the statistics have been lost:
That's more like it. I have the same for all products published before November 2018.
And this is more like the truth. I have the same for all products published before November 2018.
We were just trying to guess the reason why everyone's ratings slipped, almost. Clearly, it's not just the two of us...
And how much did the rating change?
from 22k to 5.5k - the rest increased after I noticed