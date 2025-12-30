I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 43
Can you tell me with what kind of comment does the ruble card receive funds?
I suspect that our RNKB bank in Crimea may block the payment from abroad and demand a wet-stamped agreement with the legal entity from which the funds came. Since I don't have one, the bank will send the money back.
the comment is :
refund, cancellation of operations
CP,mql5.com
sberbank says so
Can you tell me with what comment and from whom (a legal person?) do the funds come to the ruble card?
I have so
I have this
he asked for a ruble card)
"Cardpay has declined the withdrawal transaction. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details".
Cardpay does not work with local VISA cards. How do I solve this problem?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
About Payment Rejection on CardPay withdrawal
MetaQuotes, 2020.02.19 11:19
We apologize for the rejected transactions.
Our statistical withdrawal limits worked because after we rejected ePayments and enabled withdrawals to Mastercard in addition to VISA, the main flow of transactions went to cards.
It will work within a few hours after we change the limits.
CardPay itself is doing well.
so he asked the question a month ago)
and the problem was just yesterday with the limits...
and that answer...It will work within a few hours once we change the limits...was about yesterday
hi
i only get decline when i try to top up my account?
i use visa and mastercard, and no issue with the card but i still get decline when i try?
Is there other way to top up?
From your profile, access the indicated option to see all available ways to top up your account: