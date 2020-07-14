From practice to theory and back to practice - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I realise that running on one leg is still there, but on one arm????
what kind of cult is good?
It's better not to go there, of course.
and anyway - how can a cult be good?! )))
have you picked out a picture for the next pro-sadon yet? ))) will there be acrobats on stilts? ))) bungee jumpers? ))
UPD: well, the last illustration may be a photo of landed BMD-2 with unopened parachutes at the exercises taking place
it's better not to go in there, of course.
and anyway - how can a cult be good?! )))
I'm a car enthusiast and a member of an auto club, I know there are some good ones.
I understand that running on one leg is still a thing, but on one arm????
traders who know wu-wei(無為) can move extra corporis at all
it's better not to go in there, of course.
and anyway - how can a cult be good?! )))
by the way, that cult is practically closed now.
even you won't be accepted.
I'm a car enthusiast and a member of a car club, I know they're not bad.
Well, there are all kinds of clubs, but this is a hardened cult, rumor has it that the founder casts vile spells on people who go there and they always lose their deposits and he laughs... but that's not for sure
By the way, that cult is practically closed now.
They won't even accept you anymore.
holy crap, holy crap, holy crap!
traders who know wu-wei(無為) can move extra corporis at all
It is possible to add. Without lightning it is not possible).