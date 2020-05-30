How often do you get good ideas in freelancing? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For me, the ideal option is a couple of like-minded people who know how to write code and have an understanding of trading. But this, of course, has nothing to do with freelancing.
It sounds good... Sometimes, I remember, there was even a theme... Like, putting a team together and stuff...
Judging by the words of the freelance wolves, no one has much hope. "Penny" is an understatement... 30 quid for a snotty order (some muling with trawl). They do it in an hour easily. Even one order a day is a good raise :)
Legends say there are some who live off of it.
You can if you are careful.
As said above,"experienced" customers don't ask fora "programmer's opinion"......
"Order it, do it..." and they pay completely different money.
And ideas with a future perspective - with further development of the idea by the programmer - are very rare...
At first I worked for free, then I learned from professionals, then I made orders like seeds.
The most interesting orders are the challenging ones. For a month or two. Not because of the money, but because of the will to finish and get the final result.
Now the orders just became uninteresting. Same thing all the time. There is nothing new. Constancy, no new ideas from customers.
And if a customer asks: "Come up with a strategy.
Then what's the customer for? What's the middleman for?
I'll think it up myself and use it.... It's more interesting to develop myself.
Now the orders have just become uninteresting. It's the same thing all the time. There is nothing new. Constancy, no new ideas from customers.
So you can make money just by copying from your own stash... with some edits...
So you can make money just by copying from your own stash... with some edits...
Money can be made in other ways.
But doing the same thing, even from your own ready-made templates.....
Is it if you tweak it? Or is it something that is already handed over to the customer?
The customer cannot, a priori, order a fully operational automated trading system that he has turned on and it has been making money for decades. He is a customer, not an algorithmic trader. The basic algorithm of the customer: he ordered a mega robot in his opinion-> optimized a robot for a certain period using the idea of "full profit maximization"-> put it on a real account and lost his deposit-> ordered a mega robot in his opinion-> optimized a robot for a certain period using the idea of "full profit maximization"-> put it on a real account and lost the deposit, and so on, after this algorithm there are different variations of the customer's behavior)))
If a freelancer gets a profitable strategy, after that he will no longer accept orders in freelancing, but will trade himself, because profitable trading is dozens of times more profitable than freelancing.
Of course, many people do not like it, but it's true.
If you think like a customer, yes) your favorite hobby is "programming", you just quit it and sit back and watch an automated trading system making trades. You may ask the developer 10 times where to put this "hobgoblin" into what folder in the terminal) Ahaah! he opens the terminal himself, opens a window with a chart, pastes his "snot" ordered for 30-50 dollars and that's it, you keep the forex, then he thinks it's time to quit the job if the cheburaha makes 20% in a month, the customer is already in his imagination builds such a row: I leave my old woman, next I take a yacht, a bunch of women there, though maybe a bunch of men, who knows)))) ahahahaha, then booze and coke, next on this yacht will walk around the islands and of course this happiness should be posted on instagram. BUT)) it will not happen even by accident, and we again see after a couple of weeks of receiving another order "I need an adviser/buy a profitable system/we need to finish the old system". A freelancer/algotrader is someone who likes programming.
it won't even happen by accident,
harsh but true
If you think like a customer, yes) your favourite hobby is "programming", you quit it and sit and watch an automated trading system making deals. You may ask the developer 10 times where to put this "hobgoblin" into what folder in the terminal) Ahaha! he opens the terminal himself, opens a window with a chart, pastes his "snot" ordered for 30-50 dollars and that's it, you keep the forex, then he thinks it's time to quit the job if the cheburaha makes 20% in a month, the customer is already in his imagination builds such a row: I leave my old woman, next I take a yacht, a bunch of women there, though maybe a bunch of men, who knows)))) ahahahaha, then booze and coke, next on this yacht will walk around the islands and of course this happiness should be posted on instagram. BUT)) it will not happen even by accident, and we again see after a couple of weeks of receiving another order "I need an adviser/buy a profitable system/we need to finish the old system". A freelancer/algotrader is someone who likes programming.
You should put this text in your profile
you should put this text in your profile
Oh, the wolf of freelancing! You've got some pretty cool stats... You must have eaten your way through it... The average deadline is 5 days... Is freelancing like a full-time job or a side job?