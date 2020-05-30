How often do you get good ideas in freelancing? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have more experience in both programming and trading than you.
If you have a different opinion, that's your business.
I support you. Indeed, the programmer and the customer should work together.
I support you. Indeed, the programmer and the customer should work together.
That's hilarious))). have you done that much?
Couldn't resist the comment)).
I have more experience in both programming and trading than ...
Are there cases when I ordered a robot (or an indicator) in freelance and it is a profitable thing? If yes, how often it happens? Or is it like with the gold rush, where, behind the legends, those who sold picks and shovels made the most money?
This is, by the way, the 20,000th subject. A small milestone.
I don't work in freelancing, but there was nothing interesting amongst the things I wrote on commission. Probably just a portfolio strategy, although it doesn't drain in the MT5 tester, but I need to refine it, which is what I'm doing.
Yeah, he's a good one...)))
Is it ethical to say whether the customer's ideas are worthwhile or not? It's not a proger's dog's business to analyse someone's ideas, be good enough to write code and then forget about it.
I forgot, I don't remember a single worthwhile idea....
How do you even check the "suitability" of an idea? - In trading, of course, to check.
Are there any parameters, criteria for assessing the validity of an idea? There are several topics on the forum about the robustness of systems, but there is no clear way to determine the robustness of an idea.
I think, why TC is puzzled by these thoughts - how to determine and whether it is possible to determine the robustness (in terms of TC - suitability) of the system, I think it is possible, and I think I do it for a reason, because there is no other way to think, if it is thought as it could be in other circumstances.To create intrigue... I will post here directly the way of definition of robustness provided that I will see here at least 3 reasonable opinions on it (reasonable - it means that anybody from present will not find for a fortnight arguments to refute opinion, Perelman, Poincare, Lobachevsky do not go here, already without you boring).
You can check the validity in the tester... How else can you do it?
Andrey Dik , these thoughts are supposed to be driven by personal gain. Ethics is largely irrelevant here. Unless, of course, the programmer is trying to make money on the customer's idea by selling the product. And no one is stopping them from selling for themselves. Although, almost everyone says that not a damn thing in this freelancing is not ordered...
You can check the validity in the tester... How else can you do it?
I believe that most "good" TCs cannot be run in the tester.