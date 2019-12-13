ATC.Experience, knowledge and practice. - page 4

New comment
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
Poor devil, he must have sniffed it! Just kidding, of course.

When I served on a navy ship as head of radio engineering service, I had to deal with painting the insides of fresh water storage tanks. Several sailors were lowered into the tanks and after 15 minutes they were changed so as not to be poisoned (the paint was very toxic). (The paint was very toxic.) So when they got a buzz they didn't want to get out and changed the paint and sang songs).

 
The subject of ATC is a bit murky. I can't find discussions of real bots, results, standards, how to understand what is good and what is bad? What returns are considered normal, what risks are acceptable, what backtest is considered adequate...? ?
 

Here, ran mine on EURUSD from 2018.01.19 until today, start 1000, final 4200, entry 2 quid, leverage 500, open up to 50 positions, depo load within 5%, about 10 trades a day

 
Evgeny Dyuka:

Here, ran mine on EURUSD from 2018.01.19 until today, start 1000, final 4200, entry 2 quid, leverage 500, open up to 50 positions, depo load within 5%, about 10 trades a day

backtest or forward?
 
multiplicator:
backtest? or forward?
what's the difference? it'sa "strategy tester"
 
Evgeny Dyuka:
What's the difference? It'sa "strategy tester".
Try a different period with the same parameters
 
multiplicator:
try a different period with the same parameters
I see, I mean it is possible to adjust the parameters for a specific period and pair
 
olegoood666:
created grail.... took 4 years... want to sell 1 copy in auction mode... accepting message with prices here on mql5... waiting for an offer
no, not for sale, then through the marketplace... maybe
 
multiplicator:
try to run it for a different period with the same parameters

I've read your thread about martingale and don't understand what the problem is with using elements of martingale in a strategy. We are here to make money, not to defend our principles. If I'm martingale = big risks and loss of securities, there has to be some criteria for those risks. So I return to my question - what conditions must be fulfilled for the bot to be considered normal and acceptable for using it for real money? How "honestly" should you pass a backtest to satisfy these criteria?

In general, what is the framework to fit in, or is there no such framework, and all discussion boils down to smirks and sarcasm (this is not about you).

 
Evgeny Dyuka:

I've read your thread about martingale and I don't understand what the problem is with using elements of martingale in a strategy. We are here to make money, not to defend our principles. If the martingale = big risks and loss of securities, there has to be some criteria for these risks. So I return to my question - what conditions must be fulfilled for the bot to be considered normal and acceptable for using it for real money? How should the backtest be performed "honestly" in order to meet these criteria?

In general, what is the framework to fit in, or there is no such framework, and all discussion is reduced to smirks and sarcasm (this is not about you).

For testing take x2 x3 spreads from a typical intraday, tp at least x10 spreads. Changes within 20% of key input parameters should not affect profitability result by more than 5%. If sl>tp, then in the size of the resulting sl you make a grid.

1234567
New comment