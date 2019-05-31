The right to apply for freelance orders is missing. - page 7
How many times have we told the world (and these topics have been deleted):
In other cases in similar threads it is impossible to objectively assess the degree of involvement of the parties without a screenshot of the job page. Although there are suspicions.
- Take a screenshot of the job and save the whole page (in IE it's a single mht file).
- If in your opinion all is OK, then take the order.
- In the case of bana write here on the forum similar theme with a screenshot. If the order suddenly changed or suddenly appeared decompiled file, it will all be visible and obvious.
Thanks for the tip. Your advice is the most correct in my opinion. If I ever get back the right to apply for freelance orders, I will always follow your advice. Thank you.
A customer posts his contact details. No matter what the purpose, he is breaking the rules and let's say he wants to collaborate bypassing the site.
I, as a"stupid developer" who also wants to collaborate bypassing the site, just silently write to his e-mail or Skype, which he has already indicated, and absolutely free to do my"stupid thing", namely, doing work past the site. And do not get any bans.
Whya "stupid thing"? Because in my opinion it is absolutely unreasonable to try to save 10% of the cost of the work, in exchange for not growing your own account. Because in the future, other things being equal, when the site will appear excellent, not difficult and high-paying order, it is more likely to get it is the one who has more completed orders and excellent statistics, rather than the one who tried to save at the expense of their own development.
I think it's appropriate to ban only those who offer their contact information. Be it a developer or a customer. Not someone who simply confirmed a willingness to read the terms of reference, and perhaps, if both sides are satisfied, the work will be done on this site and not bypassed. For the developer who is pursuing "stupid target." to perform the order outside of mql5, will not apply at a time when the customer's contact details are already specified.
Is it logical or not?
Well, screenshots of everyone's orders are powerful.
More than once I've seen contacts written in the ToR (attached file). There how to justify? If I even make a screenshot, then where is the guarantee that I myself have not removed the contacts before the screen? How often do I need to re-read the TOR?
By the way, there have been no orders on the Russian-language branch since yesterday...
So the customer at the same time post a similar TOR on other sites where there are no such rules. Logically, it is not difficult to continue the chain to where customers and performers who want to work, but can not realize this opportunity. Have you joined the koolhutzers? Some shit happens that the performer is least interested in, at least something can be done: 3-5 cases with screenshots and the root of the problem(s) will be found.
Another mockery. Nine hours active already.
You, what do you personally report on the movement of the application and how much the administration has been informed and what decision has been made? You can click on the "Complaint" button. This is your right as a user. There is no need to tell you what to do and how to do it.
In this thread (and probably so were in others) slipped some sense, something like: "there is an automatic validation, automatic validation before publication, and a logical question - why not automatic premoderation of client requests to request decontamination and signs of contacts, because it will save time and nerves conscientious participants ecosystem resource. As a user of the resource, clicked the complaint button.
Responding performer killed. Took a few seconds. It's harder to revive, takes more time. So you're your own evil Pinocchio.