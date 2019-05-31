The right to apply for freelance orders is missing.

Hello. I've lost my right to submit job requests for freelance work. What is the reason for this and can it be fixed?

 
Rashid Umarov:

You already have seven works in hand. Complete at least one

I am currently completing 4 jobs. But it won't let me apply for a job again.

 
Ivan Titov:

You have been disqualified for an infringement. Search where you have applied, you will find the reason

 
Rashid Umarov:

I couldn't find anything. Will you at least report and provide a link?

 
 
Rashid Umarov:

I don't have this job on my list of marked

 
Ivan Titov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/95788/discussion?id=450306

Rashid Umarov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/95788/discussion?id=450306

I apologise, not intentionally, I guess I didn't notice. I deleted the application, can I return it to confirm the personal work? From now on I promise to review the entire application more carefully to see if there are any contacts in it.

 
Ivan Titov:

It doesn't take instant retrievals. In order to avoid shtrykala in the future in all the works indiscriminately sit a minimum of a month with the removed rights. After a month, you may get your licence back - if the administration sees remorse.

 
Denis Nikolaev:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Freelancing is not clear

Vladimir Karputov, 2019.04.19 16:14

It seems that the rights for freelancing have been withdrawn for violation. Look where you have applied, remember where you have subscribed for the work, you will find the reason.


 
Also read the rules and use the search engine
