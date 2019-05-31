The right to apply for freelance orders is missing.
You already have seven works in hand. Complete at least one
I am currently completing 4 jobs. But it won't let me apply for a job again.
You have been disqualified for an infringement. Search where you have applied, you will find the reason
I couldn't find anything. Will you at least report and provide a link?
I don't have this job on my list of marked
I apologise, not intentionally, I guess I didn't notice. I deleted the application, can I return it to confirm the personal work? From now on I promise to review the entire application more carefully to see if there are any contacts in it.
It doesn't take instant retrievals. In order to avoid shtrykala in the future in all the works indiscriminately sit a minimum of a month with the removed rights. After a month, you may get your licence back - if the administration sees remorse.
Hello. I've lost my right to submit job requests for freelance work. What is the reason for this and can it be fixed?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.04.19 16:14
It seems that the rights for freelancing have been withdrawn for violation. Look where you have applied, remember where you have subscribed for the work, you will find the reason.
