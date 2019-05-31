The right to apply for freelance orders is missing. - page 9
... Because if the first time you don't get an answer to your questions, it means that they need to be emphasized in some way, maybe then they will pay attention to them and get an answer. Even if it is a shouting match!
Please reclaim your freelance rights.
Never broke the rules, just didn't pay attention to the contact.
All correspondence with clients is through discussion of work.
I'm sorry, I will pay more attention.
Login alexivanov9911
Alexander
And I suffered from this order
Although I also thought it was not a violation, so I applied for it.
Please remove the ban I realized I was wrong
Nevertheless, orders with personal data can be triggered simply by placing them in an pdf file
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/98816
The task of finding everyone and punishing them is not set. Such violations are still rare
The last thing I want is for someone to be punished.
The problem is that many people find it necessary to put their email or other contact details in documents - something like a copyright - and unfortunately we can't participate in such works.
P.S.
it's also very common to ask
and then the customer chooses another contractor and the job is started.