Artem, I really must be missing something.
There aren't any. Where do you see them?
So when will the ability to place requests in orders be resumed? Who should I address this question to? Your servicedesk is ignoring this question.
Freelance service doesn't need customers?
Indeed, you have no double standard. You have everything very clear - unfounded bans and accusations.
I got banned too. But it feels like a set-up. As it is written in the rules:
Заказчикам и Претендентам запрещается до заключения Соглашения о работе обмениваться контактными данными в любом виде. Нарушение ведёт к запрету на участие во Фрилансе.
In other words, both the client and the performer have indicated their contact details, i.e. they have exchanged them. But what if only the client has indicated his contact details and the doer has not? This is probably not an exchange, but something else. Why is it certain that the doer will definitely use the contact details?
The presumption of innocence should be above the rules.
Did you take an order in violation of the rules? You committed the violation yourself. Is it justified?
I did not "take the order", especially in violation of the rules.
I have not seen the contact details of the customer in the text of the order, I have not put my own contact details in the application, I have not come into contact with the customer, therefore I have not exchanged contact details with the customer and have not executed the order.
The only thing I did was to place a bid for the order. Show me the paragraph(s) of the rules, which I have violated with this action:
Conducting orders bypassing the Freelance service
Am I justifiably banned from Freelance for an indefinite period of time? Are you justifiably accusing me of any wrongdoing?
One month (30 calendar days) has passed since the customer placed this order and my application in this order.
Even if we assume that I saw some contact information in the text of the order and intended to perform this order outside the freelance service, then what is the point of my placing an application in the order in such a situation?
You decided to "play" in the game "who will ask the trickiest question"? Instead of an answer to a simple question incomprehensible provocation scandal on the forum. Such actions do not at all beautify a moderator.
Appeal to the administration:
This is what I am trying to tell you. But you start a scandal - not me, mind you.
From me just an attempt to justify the reason for your ban (none of the moderators have banned you). From you, annoyance and outrage at the actions of the moderators.
I want to add my five cents: Do not you think that their behavior the administration itself discourages customers? Especially paragraph 4 of the ban without a reason kind of annoying: working in the service for many years, all honestly fulfilled, no complaints, you wake up, and then you get a ban, and even without a reason! ON ALL FORUMS AND SERVICES, where I participate, in the case of violation or ban me to always tell why I was banned, and most importantly, until when! Plus there is also a system of flags for violations: if a minor offense, you get a flag or 3 flags - ban! You have the same clap - and done! Although you can for the first time and limit yourself to a warning!
Secondly, about putting their contact information in applications: it's not a problem of performers, it's YOUR problem, and I will explain why: many years of services and forums implemented filters that are already in the process of sending messages cut off the hyperlinks, email and other types of links, and the user gives an error indicating the reason why his message was not sent. As a last resort, EVERY submission has to go through a moderator before it can be posted, and then the moderator will give the okay to post it! However, your administrators have decided to simplify their lives, not to bother introducing new technologies, and stupidly shift the problem from bad to healthy, and then blame everyone and everything in violation of the rules!
I completely agree that any user of the service shall comply with the rules that there is a code of ethics, but how do you think: the administration behaves ethically in relation to the users of the service? Moreover, do not forget that the service exists because of us - customers and performers and it is thanks to us you eat your bread and get paid! And so it turns out you yourself are cutting the hand that feeds you!
Correction: I am a public moderator. Which means that I myself, of my own free will and without any salary (as you are confidently convinced) work to maintain order on the forum. And freelancing has nothing to do with me - I am just as much a user there as YOU are, and have exactly the same rights as YOU do. But if I very rarely take an order, I comply with all the rules - as a resource, and our ethics. So you and your accusations are out of bounds.
If you have any suggestions for improving the service, please publish them in the appropriate branches of the forum, and in a constructive manner. Accusatory style that you have chosen is not constructive. Please be more restrained.
Personally, I have no complaints to you, I understand that you are only a forum moderator, and remove the ban in any case can not. But I resent the fact that the administration is behaving unethically towards their own users. Even if someone violated the rules, why can't you just cancel the request and send a message to the customer and the contractor to correct the violation and re-post the order? We are all human and it is inherent in all of us to make mistakes! But why immediately ban?
And create any suggestions to improve the service still does not make sense: as a rule, the administration remains deaf, but only poke your nose in the rules. Alas, this is the case with all resources!
How many times have we told the world (and these topics have been deleted):
In other cases, in such topics can not objectively assess the degree of involvement of the parties without a screenshot of the task page. Although there are suspicions.
- Take a screenshot of the job and save the whole page (in IE it's a single mht file).
- If in your opinion all is OK, then take the order.
- In the case of bana write here on the forum similar theme with a screenshot. If the order suddenly changed or a file with decompiled, it will all be visible and obvious.