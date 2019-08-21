Is it possible to output text on multiple lines in an OBJ_TEXT object? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's it, I've got it.
Alignthe OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object to the right edge, you may indent it vertically and horizontally, set OBJPROP_ANCHOR to ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER. Then the width of the image is set when creating the resource. And this value should be put in TextOut as second parameter and then text will be aligned on right side of canvas.
:), original.
New question: Can I read text from a resource in kanvas?
For example these lines, or any of them.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Is it possible to output text in multiple lines in OBJ_TEXT object?
Alexey Viktorov, 2019.03.08 10:10
Figured it out.
The OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object should be aligned by the right edge, you may indent it vertically and horizontally, OBJPROP_ANCHOR should be ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER. Then the width of the image is set when creating the resource. And this value should be put in TextOut as second parameter and then text will be aligned on right side of canvas.
Purpose: There is a line with kanvas, which contains date. It is this date that we want to read.
Or apply one of the old tried and tested methods, GV, file, graphic or whatever.
New question: Can I read text from a resource in kanvas?
If from a kanvas, you can't read it, but recognize it. It's an image.
But if you have access to the code that generates this kanvas, you can add a date saving to the Main Variable next to it.
If from a canvas, it's not to read, it's to recognise. This is an image.
But if you have access to the code that generates this kanvas, you can add a date saving to the Main Variable next to it.
It's too simple in GV))). I wanted to make such a mess, I would not have figured it out myself later on.
I didn't think it was a picture, though. There really aren't any options here. You can't plug in a text recognizer.)
It's too easy in GV.)) I wanted to make it so complicated that I wouldn't have been able to figure it out myself.
And that it is a picture, I something and did not think. There really are no options here. You don't have to plug in a text recognizer.)
There's another problem here.
If you don't have access to the code that generated the kanvas, then you don't have access to the resource of that kanvas either. You can see the list of bitmap objects, but not the list of resources. If you don't know the name of the resource, you can only find it out by matching or brute force, which is beyond practical application.
How do you get an array of points for recognition? If only through a screenshot, which is also nonsense.
Or am I wrong?
There's another problem here.
If you don't have access to the code that generated the kanvas, then you don't have access to the resource of that kanvas either. You can see the list of bitmap objects, but not the list of resources. If you don't know the name of the resource, you can only find it out by matching or brute force, which is beyond practical application.
How do you get an array of points for recognition? Unless through a screenshot, which is also nonsense.
Or am I wrong?
Can PixelGet() be used as a tool to retrieve a pixel of a part of the recognised image?
Can PixelGet() be used as a tool to retrieve a pixel of a part of the recognised image?
There is another problem here.
If you don't have access to the code that generated the canvas, then you don't have access to the resource of that canvas either. You can see the list of bitmap objects, but not the list of resources. If you don't know the name of the resource, you can only find it out by matching or brute force, which is beyond practical application.
How do you get an array of points for recognition? If only through a screenshot, which is also nonsense.
Or am I wrong?
The bitmap property has a path to the resource. I don't know if this can be retrieved programmatically.
The bitmap property has a path to the resource. I don't know if you can get it programmatically.
Oh, I didn't know that one. Thank you!
I think we can: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property#enum_object_property_string
OBJPROP_BMPFILE