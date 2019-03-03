Alternatives to paM accounts ? which is better - page 2
I agree with you.
Personally, as someone who is hungry for direct contact with the market, I would choose a signal, otherwise a PAMM.
Nobody owes you anything :), don't indulge in illusion, PAMM is just as susceptible to collapse as your own account.
Yes, yes... I know, PAMMO owners shouldn't even have an MPH. But nevertheless, they are interested in making a profit on REAL trading. And crashing has nothing to do with it. And my own account - there's no way it can collapse. It may be in a drawdown, but it is not in any way a failure.
PAMM is 90% of the time a balloon, a pyramid scheme. It is very difficult to trade when investments come and go, and then they are withdrawn. It is very difficult.
I have no problem with it. Everything trades excellently. If you do not "open on the whole roll" but take low risk, investments come and go does not play a big role.
:) very glad to hear it!
Why don't you monitor (signal) your account, maybe get some extra profits from subscribers or constant shares aren't contributing to the proper profits?
What does it mean?
Your capital is 1,000, investors come in with 100 and one with 20,000. Enter the market as usual at 2% of the deposit. The biggest investor decides to take a capital of 20,000.
What is your drawdown and risk?
Why don't they consider Trust Management for the Investor...?
For all intents and purposes, it is more reliable than PAMMs or Signals...
yes yes yes there is another resource apart from Alps ?
What is better for an investor in a PAMM account or a signal?
If you choose a signal, the first thing you should pay attention to is the Means:
This screen is unremarkable with the exception of one, it has no drawdown, if you find such a signal and it is profitable, I think it is worth to study it properly. Usually such a trader is an intraday, from my point of view, the most correct approach in trading.
And the second thing you should pay attention to is entries. If they are present, the result of this signal is quite possible and if you are also ready to go long and go long in order to survive another bite, then go ahead and do it. See below:
I searched the forum and found a mention of Taras Gonchar, watched his video, surprisingly I heard confirmation of my words in the approach to signal selection(the first 5-10 minutes).