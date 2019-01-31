Question! Do the developers of robots (Expert Advisors) trade themselves? - page 8
But you are breaking Market rules
You can't mention high returns in the product description, you need to fix that.
Robots with low risks and high returns DO NOT happen.
That is not what I said.
And that's exactly what happened, in the tester you have a fire, and all 3 or 4 monitoring and demo and real you have merged, almost equally, now you have removed them, be a little honest with people, what do you take for fools all here, 2 accounts
I thought it was a sharpe >5.
That's who should be the first to be kicked off the forum! Dear Dimitri Fedoseyev! How could I have forgotten about him, huh? Ah-ah-ah, wrong of me...
Haven't you ever been here before under the nickname just "Alexander"?
And what was it about me that displeased you so much? Ruined the illusion?
No. I'll delete my previous post - just messing around.
Don't delete it, it's OK, I'm used to it))
In fact, judging by your posts, you're one of the few who know a thing or two here.
If I show you the real results, will you translate my TS from VisSim to MQL?
If you say that, you want him to do a job for you?
You'd better show us your results.
I showed them in my branch. But, they were on the demo, and you have to do it on the real site - only after 3 months, as most programmers require.
P.S. Dimitry is also a master of communication - that is why I have remembered him. I think he is not offended :))
When there is light at the end of the tunnel, everything is bet on - and that is the sensible thing to do in this situation. Therefore, the thesis "I have a profitable system, make me an advisor for nothing" refutes itself.
Not 'for free'. Programmers, for some reason, overestimate their capabilities. Working with me, you will learn a lot of physics and mathematics, and develop programs that you would not be ashamed to sell.
Task 1.
To develop a method for collecting data in second timeframes, Ask/Bid OHLC S1-S60, with saving in the archives and the ability to read data from them on the first run.
Without solving this problem, everything else is rubbish. If you get it right, you can easily sell the thing.
Programmers, for some reason, overestimate their capabilities.
?
What opportunities? No one has cancelled the division of labor, the programmer writes code to TOR, the customer develops TOR.
Unfortunately 99% of customers see the programmer as a bot who presses buttons on the keyboard and copies his developments, while trying to do the simplest codes themselves, these customers are screaming in terror on forums that the problem is in the programming language, and not in the lack of knowledge and understanding that the programmer gets this knowledge by reading a lot of materials and testing this knowledge in the code
If you get it right, you can easily sell the thing.
will you buy it? how much are we talking about?