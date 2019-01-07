Market and products (experts) without monitoring. - page 14

Реter Konow:

When will you understand that there is no objective concept of "signal quality", because there is no concept of"prediction quality". It's like"the quality of guessing by coffee grounds". It's all a scam.

Monitoring is also a scam. And an even more professional one at that. Because it mimics honesty.

Any citing of the statistics of the past trading, as a basis for future forecasts, is a scam.

Therefore, the semi-automatic trading is the most honest option.

And they will buy if there is nothing else.

Why is it a scam? If the developer himself trades using his product and risks his own money, while earning not on history, but in real time, everything is fair.

Probably the question here is how the price of the product and the deposit of the monitoring account relate to each other. Of course, if it is a demo, then the developer is not risking his own, he is just offering a risk to the buyer. But if it is a monitoring account with a rather large deposit, larger than the product price, the case is different. And there are always risks, you can die in your sleep, so everything is fair.

As for the utilities, I think the terminal itself is quite informative. And the customer wants to make money, not decorate the interface.

 
Реter Konow:

You have a superficial understanding of my idea. Although, I have stated it superficially.

Semi-automatic systems will find users. But that's not enough. You need to create a different win/loss ratio. For this, you need a slightly different platform with slightly different rules of the game. Not 5% vs. 95%, but at least 30% vs. 70%.

It looks utopian now, but that ratio was in the past and I think it will be again in the future. If the market does not return to that ratio, it will outlive itself. Therefore, new rules of the game are coming in a new marketplace. Semi-automated algotrading will be in charge there.

The main rule of the game is that the strongest wins and the auxiliary ones are set by non-traders, so future bets on the manual component of trading seem questionable.
 

So I look at the Japanese website, I see such account monitoring, and opposite is the price of the bot. As a buyer such an addition to the advertising promise of millions in the future is much more effective.

Well, this just nailed it for me :) :

29,800 yen(including tax)

 
Farkhat Guzairov:

So I look at the Japanese website, I see such account monitoring, and opposite is the price of the bot. As a buyer such an addition, apart from the advertising promise of millions in the future, is much more effective.


That's no way to sell rubbish.

 
Ivan Negreshniy:

And if the author is confident in the product, no one stops him from giving his money-back guarantee to the buyer, so as not to invent machanisms with tasks for others:).

In forex, no one will guarantee results in the future. But there must be a back-up of results in the past.

Read the subject and you'll see what it's all about: weeding out Fakes and known SLIVATORS.

That's it, I'm sick of writing the same thing. Everything is said here. Who wants to - read it.

 
Farkhat Guzairov:

So I look at the Japanese website, I see such account monitoring, and opposite is the price of the bot. As a buyer such an addition to the advertising promise of millions in the future is much more effective.


The product has been bought 2,094 times in half a year. Can anyone else here boast of this and at this price? No. The site has confidence in the product. The author has earned 375k in half a year because people trust him! On the marketplace, believe me, you need to earn such a sum for 5 years if the product is positioned at the top. But yes, there are few robots on sale there, but few people here would stand next to them - none of them would eventually publish you would.

 
Ivan Pochta:

The product has been bought 2,094 times in half a year. Can anyone else boast of that here and at that price? No. There is trust in the product on the site. The author has earned 375k in half a year because people trust him! On the marketplace, believe me, you need to earn such a sum for 5 years if the product is on the top. But yes, there are few robots on sale there, but few people here would stand next to them - none of them would eventually publish you would.

Man, I can hardly believe it myself. Honestly have not seen any way bots here. And there's a resource where those bots exist, yeah....

 
Farkhat Guzairov:

Man, I can hardly believe it myself. I honestly haven't seen any good bots around here. And there's a resource where those bots exist, yep....

Few, but there are. A lot of Western forums, resources, etc., and sometimes my hair stands on end just because there are so many, sorry, dummies : (here's all the ensuing consequences: I do not understand what brought them to forex and trading bots : (were even those who said: I bought a bot for 129 quid, opened an account for 100 and got 7 quid a month in profit. I was counting on several thousand... They ask me why I put a link in the product's description, but people just read it and say, why?
 
Ivan Negreshniy:
The main rule of the game is that the strongest wins, and the auxiliary ones are set not by traders, so future bets on the manual component of trading seem dubious.
The man just wants to absolve himself of responsibility and at drawdowns say: not the robot, but you made the decision to open a position; you missed a profitable trade, so the drawdown.

In general, such systems cannot a priori be profitable: a person will sit at the terminal for 24 hours and watch all the signals of the system until the trades are closed? As a result, tilt is inevitable sooner or later. Algotrading was invented precisely to avoid these inconveniences. And I do not understand how scalping...

I saw a similar system in 13-14 years (I think it was 21forex) - it was shedding mercilessly by everybody except the authors. My main rule of the game is that everyone who wants to win wins, and I don't understand it.
 
But I've had 10 authors write to me in person: it seems that some of them don't have enough market and want to expand their markets 🤣
