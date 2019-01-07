Market and products (experts) without monitoring. - page 14
When will you understand that there is no objective concept of "signal quality", because there is no concept of"prediction quality". It's like"the quality of guessing by coffee grounds". It's all a scam.
Monitoring is also a scam. And an even more professional one at that. Because it mimics honesty.
Any citing of the statistics of the past trading, as a basis for future forecasts, is a scam.
Therefore, the semi-automatic trading is the most honest option.
And they will buy if there is nothing else.
Why is it a scam? If the developer himself trades using his product and risks his own money, while earning not on history, but in real time, everything is fair.
Probably the question here is how the price of the product and the deposit of the monitoring account relate to each other. Of course, if it is a demo, then the developer is not risking his own, he is just offering a risk to the buyer. But if it is a monitoring account with a rather large deposit, larger than the product price, the case is different. And there are always risks, you can die in your sleep, so everything is fair.
As for the utilities, I think the terminal itself is quite informative. And the customer wants to make money, not decorate the interface.
You have a superficial understanding of my idea. Although, I have stated it superficially.
Semi-automatic systems will find users. But that's not enough. You need to create a different win/loss ratio. For this, you need a slightly different platform with slightly different rules of the game. Not 5% vs. 95%, but at least 30% vs. 70%.
It looks utopian now, but that ratio was in the past and I think it will be again in the future. If the market does not return to that ratio, it will outlive itself. Therefore, new rules of the game are coming in a new marketplace. Semi-automated algotrading will be in charge there.
So I look at the Japanese website, I see such account monitoring, and opposite is the price of the bot. As a buyer such an addition to the advertising promise of millions in the future is much more effective.
Well, this just nailed it for me :) :
29,800 yen(including tax)
That's no way to sell rubbish.
And if the author is confident in the product, no one stops him from giving his money-back guarantee to the buyer, so as not to invent machanisms with tasks for others:).
In forex, no one will guarantee results in the future. But there must be a back-up of results in the past.
Read the subject and you'll see what it's all about: weeding out Fakes and known SLIVATORS.
That's it, I'm sick of writing the same thing. Everything is said here. Who wants to - read it.
The product has been bought 2,094 times in half a year. Can anyone else here boast of this and at this price? No. The site has confidence in the product. The author has earned 375k in half a year because people trust him! On the marketplace, believe me, you need to earn such a sum for 5 years if the product is positioned at the top. But yes, there are few robots on sale there, but few people here would stand next to them - none of them would eventually publish you would.
Man, I can hardly believe it myself. Honestly have not seen any way bots here. And there's a resource where those bots exist, yeah....
The main rule of the game is that the strongest wins, and the auxiliary ones are set not by traders, so future bets on the manual component of trading seem dubious.