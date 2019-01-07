Market and products (experts) without monitoring. - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's say monitoring shows a few earning EAs out of a hundred. People will take them en masse. Other sellers will stupidly wait for their earning period to start. To do this, they will have to trade at a loss on the real account.
They will sell their deposit in the hope to show profitability of the Expert Advisor and they will leave. Then those who are temporarily earning will start to lose. The buyers will get disappointed. They will start to look for others. Even without successful statistics.
In the end, everything will go back to normal and we will see the decline of such a shop.
So it's the author's problem that his advisor is not making money. Poor authors, they make 20k quid a month from sinkers, disappear and reregister with a new nickname.
If your Expert Advisor is working in the black for a certain period of time, this is at least some kind of guarantee and protection against a pig in a poke. Definitely, there will be both stagnation and drawdowns, which is why no one says anything about publishing an EA with less than a few months of history.
A person should SEE WHAT he is BUYING.
Can't you monitor it on a cent, or even on a demo? There is no question of pluming here. And now those who trust their products are monitoring on their bases.
But it is not so important to introduce monitoring. And not everyone has the ability and desire to pay for VPS, or even how to put the expert at work all the time.
The buyer must also think with his head when giving his money.
Do you want to sell the product, but don't want to check its functionality?I mean, I don't know what I'm selling here, I haven't checked it myself. Check, drain, I have no money for VPS ))))
You want to sell a product, but you don't want to test it yourself?I mean, I don't know what I'm selling here, I haven't checked it myself. Check, dump, I do not have money for VPS )))).
People are different. Maybe a person just interested in writing. So he puts his work here. Why not have a passive income. By the way they also have a good products.P.S. It seems like you are one of them. I have looked through several of your experts, and there is none with monitoring.
Is it impossible to monitor on a cent, or even on a demo? The question of the loss has nothing to do with it. And now those who trust their products are implementing the monitoring on their bases.
But it is not so important to introduce monitoring. And not everyone has the ability and desire to pay for VPS, or even how to put the expert at work all the time.
The buyer must also think with his head when giving his money.
No, we are talking about what the authors are putting up, not the authors, but the meta-quotes. With the commission they get with the vendor, you can afford a VPS. Especially with the in-house VPS hosting, so there's no problem at all with that.
Anyway, the seller loads the robot and it automatically goes to monitoring. In the monitoring settings the seller chooses:
1. broker (there should be several different popular ones: IC Markets, Alpari for example, etc.) and account size. Demo is enough;
2. timeframes and pairs;
3. For each timeframe and pair, the program will download set-files.
If we allow the authors to add their own monikers, we will start to manipulate them all the way to "left-handed" Expert Advisors - we've already passed that stage.
Can't you monitor a cent, or even a demo? It is not a question of losing money. And now those who trust their products put monitoring on their base.
But by and large, monitoring is not very important. And not everyone has the ability and desire to pay for VPS, or even how to put the expert at work all the time.
The buyer must also think with his head when giving the money.
So there is no customer selection! The buyers are fools. They are bred that way on purpose. And sellers are happy to have them.
But it is this foolishness that leads to the decline. When buyers have no head, there is no need to make quality products for them. So, we can go back to the tester grails again.
All we need to do is REBOOT.
Like "here's a new shop for you! Everything is monitored here even, at a loss to the sellers. Sellers are putting their money where their mouths are to prove to you that their robots are good!"
Buyers will rush in, and then they'll still be disappointed and start taking whatever they can get...
Because there are very few EAs on the market that earn money all the time, and at a certain period there just might not be any.
So it is proposed to take measures ONLY to regulate sellers.
BUT THE MAIN MISTAKE OF THE MARKET IS TO ALWAYS GO WITH THE DEMAND.
BOTH SUPPLY AND DEMAND NEED TO BE STRICTLY REGULATED.
Otherwise, Demand will ALWAYS lead the way.
Some nonsense!!!!
As you understand, no one is as interested in promoting MT5 as the metaquotes.
It has already been officially announced that no MT4 licences will be issued to brokers, so things are heading towards the end of the MT4 story. It's sad, because I myself still write on MT4, although I can also do MT5, just a year ago for example my broker didn't even mention about MT5, but now he already offers to open an account with it, so....
It has already been officially announced that no MT4 licences will be issued to brokers, so it's coming to the end of the MT4 story. This is sad, because I myself still write on MT4, although I can also do MT5, just a year ago for example my broker didn't even mention MT5, but now they are already offering to open an account with it, so....
Any proof?
I assure you there is, you should ask a moderator to throw a link to the official press release here, unfortunately I won't give you that link right now, but take my word for it.
I assure you there is, you should ask a moderator to throw a link to the official press release here, unfortunately I won't give you that link right now, but take my word for it.