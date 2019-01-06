How do I programmatically define a martingale in my account? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Volumes directly depend on the drawdown. The greater (longer) the drawdown, the greater the volume in the market.
Programmatically, you can calculate the correlation, volume vs equity drop
"Deposit load" probably doesn't quite fit.
Even if you trade with a constant lot, then, with drawdown, the deposit load will increase.
If you had a balance of $1000, and you were trading with 0.1 lot, and you had a certain deposit load,
then when you are going into drawdown and your balance is already $500, and you will trade with the same 0.1 lot, your deposit load will double.
A better chart would be "total number of lots currently in the market"
without regard to the size of the balance.
There is a suggestion. Compare "Drawdown" and "Deposit Load" charts.
It would be better if these charts were one below the other in the signals service. So that you could at least visually compare them.
Added
You can download a file with trading history from the signal and write a script to work with it.
How can you determine programmatically that a martingale is being used in the account?
Not to look through the trading history with my eyes.
What ideas do you have?
It is very difficult to determine programmatically so that the result of positive and negative errors is tolerably small. Because there are so many varieties of normal trading and so many varieties of martingale itself.If there are trades themselves, the first thing to look at is stops - if there are none, then the task is greatly simplified :)
... Because there are so many varieties of normal trading and so many varieties of martingale itself. ...
1) if there were at least a few varieties of "normal trading" -- there would be no varieties of "how to trade normally" discussion -- and then, what is "normal trading"?
2) Martingale has only one variation --"the player raises his bets until he wins".
1) if there were at least a few varieties of "normal trading" -- there would be no varieties of "how to trade normally" discussion -- and besides, what is "normal trading"?
2) Martingale has only one variation --"the player raises his bets until he wins"
1) Apparently, you don't read the forum very well, or you don't learn at all, if you haven't seen at least a few varieties of "normal trading" by reading various forums, at least this one.
2) Martingale has many varieties, because there are many ways to trade so that this trade fits your definition to a greater or lesser extent.
3) Sometimes it's better to chew than to talk.
You can download the file with trading history from the signal and write a script to work with it.
How can you determine programmatically that a martingale is used on the account?
So you don't have to look at the trading history with your eyes.
Who has any ideas?
You just need to look at how the leverage is used... if the leverage ranges from small to off-scale, then everything is clear... go to the signal and look at the trading history...
if there is a sharp increase in the lot, then this also answers the question.
1) You probably don't read the forum very well, or you don't learn at all, if you haven't seen at least a few variations of "normal trading" by reading the various forums, at least this one.
2) Martingale has many varieties, because there are many ways to trade so that this trade fits your definition to a greater or lesser extent.
3) Sometimes it's better to chew than to talk.
I guess you're just a common boor.
I guess you're just -- you're a common boor.
And you must be an apologist for the martingale scam.
And you must be an apologist for the martingale scam.
Why are you so "uptight" -- you just lash out at people -- do you have a problem?
You're the first one to get personal -- I looked at your profile:
-- you got a good deal on a three-month deal 10 years ago, didn't you?
-- I take it you dumped it and can't do it again?
-- don't despair -- you can't repeat your success in 10 years -- you are an expert in normal trading -- you will succeed -- although, as you yourself admitted above, you "chew a lot".
3) Sometimes it's better to chew than to talk.
as for "chewing better" -- around the 1930s, a psychiatrist in the States was confronted with the fact that children were becoming dumber before his eyes -- he became involved in the issue and discovered that these children had well-developed chewing muscles -- he published his research and soon died.
After the war, they did the same research in Japan -- they found that chewing secretes a bad gland that directly affects the cerebral cortex and makes you dumb before your eyes.
so maybe you should chew less and talk more.
Talking gives you some kind of social adjustment -- sort of like therapeutic positive psychotherapy.
p.s. I left the discussion - I helped as much as I could, so you can take it from there.