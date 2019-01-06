How do I programmatically define a martingale in my account? - page 3

New comment
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

why are you so "uptight" -- throwing yourself at people over the top -- do you have a problem?

you were the first one to get personal -- i looked at your profile:

-- you got a good deal in three months 10 years ago, didn't you?

Apparently, not only are you a big-time flooder, but you can't even do math (which is not surprising, given your attitude to martingale). Not in 3 months, but in 2.
 
Ilya Malev:

@Ilya Malev

You'd better tell us whoAnton Trefolev is.

Here is your profile in 2015 and a link to the winner of the competition.


Now follow the link in your profile.


Do you decide who isTrefolev or Malev?

Or did you change your name? I hope you didn't change your sex?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

@Ilya Malev

Or did you change your name and surname? You didn't change your sex, did you?

What if I did? Are you jealous? :) Create a thread to discuss my first and last name, if you do not leave this topic. If the administration will allow it, of course (I hope not). This thread seems to be discussing other things.

Regarding the contest you can compare the face on the photo and on my avatar and make conclusions on your own - I'm not hiding anything. By the way, it was not a contest but "awarding" post factum kind of PR action.
 
Ilya Malev:

What if he did? Are you jealous? :)

That's sad.

Ilya Malev:

Create a thread to discuss my first and last name, if that's what's bothering you.

Maybe I will.

Ilya Malev:


Regarding the competition, you can compare the face in the photo and my avatar and draw your own conclusions.

I've drawn conclusions. You can't answer the question posed.Who are you,Trefolev or Malev?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

I have drawn conclusions. You can't answer the question.Who are you,Trefolev or Malev?

Why? I like polymorphism:)

 
Ilya Malev:

Why? I like polymorphism:)

OK. Why pretend to be someone else? It smells like fraud.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

OK. Why did you pretend to be someone else? It smells like fraud.

Show me that "other person." Or better yet, stop flouncing. Otherwise I'll start complaining about your posts

 
Ilya Malev:

Otherwise I will start complaining about your posts

Complain.

Ilya Malev:

Show me this 'other person'.

There you go. Start talking. Stop playing dumb. Why are you misleading people?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Complain.

OK.

 
Ilya Malev:

OK.

Pressed to complain?

1234567
New comment