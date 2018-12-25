New Market - how do we sell new EAs now? - page 11
Your nerves are more precious.
That's right. Everyone says so, and the result is no alternative ratings.
I don't agree that "nothing will change". It will, you say so yourself - "make enemies".
And the blog will be popular if it is regularly updated with adequate ratings.
And then - you know, the authors will begin to order paid advertising, and it would be quite interesting to you.
I had that thought about two years ago. But the thought was stopped by the fact that myself "not a writer," and fin.part for the hiring of "executors" do not have enough :-).
PS/ It would be a good idea to make a resource, a la "mql digest" and use it to analyse what's going on here. With author's evaluations of EAs and signals.
In principle, it is quite capitalizable, that is, commercial development is possible. But you have to have a passion for writing from the very beginning.
It is a hot topic.
I will once again make my suggestion that I already voiced in another thread.
No signal - no councillor.
If there is no operation monitoring of the EA within a month, we should remove the EA from the storefront. It will be removed until there is a signal that proves its work. Moreover, if monitoring is opened and closed, the amount of new signals is limited to, say, three. Further, an EA without a signal is IMMEDIATELY deleted from the Market.
Clearly, this will require human resources. For example, I myself am ready to clean the market from the more and more junk, absolutely free of charge.
In my opinion, if the developer does not monitor the EA on a real account (even on a cent account), the EA is junk and should be removed as unnecessary rubbish!
Moreover, if the author of an EA is not able to make money with his EA (and show the result, respectively, by monitoring in the signals service) And if owls work and bring profit, its sales are not so important, in principle, because profit can be derived both from the signal and directly from the work of this EA. This is where the buyers will come in.
Well, it is hard to say. For example, there are Expert Advisors in which there are several strategies, or rather not a particular TS. The user can select the indicators that are acceptable to him and create their own ATC based on the Expert Advisor. So, there is no way to advertise such an Expert Advisor in signals. It is simply not realistic to conduct several dozen signals. However, to be fair, of course. There are not a lot of such Expert Advisors.
I will say more, if the author of the EA cannot make profit with his EA (and show the result, respectively, by monitoring in the signals service), it is foolish to expect that his EA will sell like hotcakes. And if owls work and bring profit, its sales are not that important, because profit can be derived both from the signal and directly from the work of this EA. This is where the buyers will come in.
Well, then it should be positioned as a strategy builder and advertised accordingly.
The idea is that there should be a separate shelf for each product.
Thank God we have signals. Even if they are not the best.
And while my Expert Advisors are occasionally found at the top of the Market, I haven't seen your products there. If I'm going to complain about injustice, it's you)))
In this whole thread (over 10 pages) it's you who are crying about life and the market :-).
I can see that you not only can't write but also can't read ))))