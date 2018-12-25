New Market - how do we sell new EAs now? - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Those who are interested in fiddling with forex can be issued a certificate at once, regardless of wealth. ))
It is not everywhere like in russia, the lottery game is definitely not for the faint of heart.
It's not everywhere like it is in russia, the lottery game is definitely for the abnormal
About the reference. Of course, not everyone will put a ready working and stable system at Free. But I, for example, do not feel sorry for a constructor without settings in the form of set-files. Those, who have brains and desire, will tune it as they need and will use it. Those who are not greedy will buy Donate-version too.
In general, I'll try to finish the Market one day at my leisure. ))
About the help. Of course, not everyone will put a complete working and stable system at Free. But I, for example, do not feel sorry for the constructor without settings in the form of set-files. Those, who have brains and desire, will tune it as they need and will use it. Those who are not greedy will buy Donate-version.
Anyway, I will try to complete the marketing process sometime at my leisure. ))
Why are you trying to interest the user? So that he spends time on experiments and tests, there are thousands of similar robots with a lot of parameters in the Market. As Rashid said, a lot of parameters are "I was unable to customise it, try picking up the parameters yourself.)
It's all rubbish.
And what are you going to get the user interested in? so that he spends time on experiments and tests, there are thousands of robots like this on the market with a lot of parameters. As Rashid said, a lot of parameters are "I was unable to set them up, try picking them up yourself.)
It's all rubbish.
It's not trash; that's not the point. Experiment with Donate in the marketplace, that's all. As they say, a negative result is also a result, or something like that. Who and what they say is not very interesting.
If users are not interested - it's their problem, let them look for tester grails for cheap. ))
It's not a question of junk, it's not junk. The experiment with Donate in the marketplace will do, that's all. As they say, a negative result is also a result, or something like that. Who and what they say is not very interesting.
If users won't be interested, that's their problem, let them look for tester grails for cheap further. ))
I would call it sabotage and ban it.
15 pages of comments complaining about the glut of tester grails.
Why not make the tester work objectively and show more or less real results of the EA?
Clearly, it's impossible to make an ideal tester.
But it is possible to cut off 90% of tester grails.
15 pages of comments complaining about the glut of tester grails.
Why don't we make the tester work objectively and show more or less real results of the EA?
Clearly, it's impossible to make an ideal tester.
But it is realistic to cut off 90% of tester grails.
The tester shows the REAL result of the Expert Advisor's operation.
But it is done on Past quotes. If the tester Grail were run with these settings in the past, it would show its "grail" result. Therefore, it will not "cut off" anything; tester grails quite rightly show their results. A tester grail is like a Sportlotto ticket filled out based on the results of the last draw. And demanding that the tester show a "more or less realistic performance" is like demanding that the TV show a "more or less" realistic result from the last draw, which will "cut off" my "grail" ticket on which I crossed out the numbers that fell out.
The whole problem is that you have to have an expert working on future quotes, about which no one knows anything yet.
The tester shows the REAL result of the Expert Advisor.
But on past quotes. If the tester Graal had been run with these settings in the past, it would have shown its "graal" result. Therefore, it will not "cut off" anything; tester grails quite rightly show their results. A tester grail is like a Sportlotto ticket filled out based on the results of the last draw. And demanding that the tester show a "more or less realistic performance" is like demanding that the TV show a "more or less" realistic result from the last draw, which will "cut off" my "grail" ticket on which I crossed out the numbers that fell out.
The whole problem is that you have to have an expert working on future quotes, about which no one knows anything yet.
There's a bit of a joke in every joke. Bravissimo!!!
On the subject of what the market has become. It's not what you think it is, it's black. I put it on with a paintbrush, not what you think it is.
yes, but if your product is not on the first/second page of the Market showcase and your product is not top-selling (it's not in the site's timeline).
You can't sell your product passively and only with the help of the Market service, and you can't even show it to anyone.
It doesn't matter how many products you have on the Market - 10 000 or 100 000 - and their quality.
The Market has some semblance of a TOP. How does it line up? It's in the dark. But it seems to work. The calculation of the index is probably based on sales. But because of the constant influx of sometimes not-know-what with pretty pictures, and the descending curve of profitability, any product does not have time to become deservedly top, if it really deserves it. And with a whistle falls further into the warehouse, in the stacks, turning into coal or antiques.