My approach. The core is the engine. - page 89
Demonstrate a working example.
So you can use union to translate ALL types (including string) to uint .
Otherwise, it's just empty words.
Riding on someone else's knowledge? And then puff out your cheeks saying that you did it all yourself?
Can't you study and do it yourself?
Everything has been chewed up, given to you, shown to you.
What I have highlighted looks like - as Nikolay really said - a kindergarten: "I don't think so..., and my dad will beat up your dad, and my mum will beat up your mum...".
So show me your example. How to bypass conversion to string by turning lots of data of different types into uint via union to store in a resource?
So what's the use of showing you, if for you it will be "just words", "complication of architecture" and "speed will be about the same". You have made up your mind beforehand. You don't want to learn anything new, but you have a big aplomb.
I offered a solution. Everyone has lambasted it, but hasn't shown theirs. Like, "go see the fxsaber code, go read the help...".
Aww. Guys.)))
This is not an argument. It's a dissection of your intuitive decision.
I'm not arguing, you can plant a tree in an upside-down pot, devise a system for watering it, a system for storing rainwater and sprinkling it into the upside-down pot, a system for holding the earth in that upside-down pot, a system for lighting from the bottom up, and claim that this intuitive solution is the most correct and most effective, and when people tell you to look out the window, and do not compostiruyut brain - there - outside the window - there are living examples of how better, you, smoking a pipe on satin pillows, broadcast something from the area of "lift my eyelids - can not see, show me, and all this empty words" ... Sorry, looks funny.
The main question remains unanswered:
How can a set of data of different types, bypassing conversion to string, be converted to uint via union, to be stored in a resource?
Dear Opponents. You have lambasted my solution by referring specifically to the use of UNION to translate ALL data into UINT.
NO EXAMPLE WAS PROVIDED. SO FAR EVERYTHING IS GROUNDLESS.
Consequently, one conclusion remains for now:My solution was lambasted, according to the biases inherent in programmers.
If the solution is demonstrated, then it is undoubtedly better. I acknowledge this immediately.
Peter, I've told you many times - the problem with your approach is the extreme narrowness of your target audience. You have not even a "niche" product, but just a "slot" - people who are quite good at programming, but prefer to trade "hands".
Look at you - you are opposed mostly by coders, for whom your approach is even quite understandable, but very inconvenient. That's why they want to see "real achievements", "real product" - they won't use your approach, but they are interested in it as an option, so they want to evaluate "whether your approach is worth the cost", whether the inconvenience of your approach is worth the profit it can potentially give.
And you need others - the real traders, who trade with their hands. At the same time, they are quite good at programming. They are able to write a simple Expert Advisor, but find it difficult to understand how to work with graphical objects. And so far I do not see them. That's why your developments are not a success, but they are constantly criticized. Not the right audience!You said something like "we need to educate them" - but then you surely need to demonstrate your achievements in trading - at least a demo account with a constant growth of Equity, which is obtained through this very "manual" trading using visual objects from your library.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Libraries: TradeTransactions
fxsaber, 2018.12.17 23:48
You can trade anything through Resources.
Various parameters are changed on the EA side. Their values must be passed to the engine.
Parameters of ALL types. And string too. The values to be passed are of integer arrays.
Question:
The only and only GlobalVariables and files for data exchange between EAs, indicators and scripts are
All 4 points above are local "hacks" from fishing. All 4 points above are using mechanisms not intended to exchange arbitrary data, much less arrays of data.
п1. 100% leads to temporary locking of interface thread (yep, objects live there and their "descriptions" too) and doesn't work in optimizer. The object descriptions are for human-readable description of objects,
p2. n2. does not work in tester and optimizer, and serves to notify of events
P3. p4. resources (even named) are intended for long-term storage, not for quick exchange. I can't say anything about usability in tester/optimizer :-) I use read-only resources
It doesn't make sense to talk about the speed of crooked solutions.
ps/ by the way, you can use files, more precisely pipes