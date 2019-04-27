My approach. The core is the engine. - page 151
There you go. Idleness is what leads to defeat. And it leads to the conviction of weakness. And this conviction is a loser, which a person tries to assert publicly, so as not to be lonely))).
Yeah, you have to work hard:
Yeah, you've got to work hard:
There. This is your attempt to convince me of defeat.)
First of all, defeat can only count if the product has been released and no one wants it. My product hasn't been released yet.
To draw a conclusion about neediness, you can only after widespread distribution. There are 5.5 people on this forum who are negative because they are sellers. They do not benefit from powerful tools that everyone can get.
The very fact of your trolling (albeit pathetic), and Artem's trolling, speaks volumes about the resistance to my activity here. So that activity matters.
Have you got the logic?))
Three years have already been spent, and what the fallout will be, even if its official release is known.
How can something that nobody wants be widely disseminated?
Remember the anecdote about the cow sparrow and the cat.
1. Especially for white-collar people: Serious projects are not done quickly.
2. You can judge whether something is needed after it is distributed, not before. A few trolls and uninterested people on a forum is no indicator.
Besides, there are already interested people who balance the score.
Let me make it clear to you. If you are actively arguing with me for many pages and trying to prove something, then you are emotionally involved in the topic. Notice I'm the one who got you emotionally involved. With my project. So is everyone else. It's not important WHAT people say about the project, it's important HOW. If they're emotionally involved, it means that it's important and will matter to them. If they don't care, it's NOT important. But we got to page 150 on emotions. That says something about the importance of the topic to people.
See how logic is supposed to work?
The subject is interesting only as a patient to the doctor. And the patient considers himself a very important person - because he is interested in such bright minds.
And now a question for the moderators: is it acceptable to emotionally engage people in knowingly commercial topics, on this forum?
Because I'm starting to worry about everyone emotionally involved
No. You can't. And Peter has previously voiced that he will sell. But his samovar is unlikely to be of commercial interest. And that's not just my opinion.
That was even more cruel of you now than deleting the thread )
The project is to distribute the GUI builder for free. Massively. If it succeeds, I will create a base for my possible future earnings. If, for example, I create Wiz. Studio. But, first, I need to distribute the GUI builder for free, and raise the level of Market software.