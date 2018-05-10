GUI EA crash

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It creates GUI well when EA is loaded 


If I change the timeframe to H4 ,and change it back to H1, EA will crash.



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Controls.mq4 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#include "ControlsDialog.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,20,20,360,324))
     return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Controls.mq4  3 kb
ControlsDialog.mqh  18 kb
 
greentreen:

It creates GUI well when EA is loaded

If I change the timeframe to H4 ,and change it back to H1, EA will crash

You should use pointer. 


#include "ControlsDialog.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog *ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   ExtDialog=new CControlsDialog;
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,20,20,360,324))
     return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
   delete ExtDialog;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
 
Petr Nosek:

You should use pointer.


Got it.

Thank you Petr.

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