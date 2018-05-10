GUI EA crash
greentreen:
It creates GUI well when EA is loaded
If I change the timeframe to H4 ,and change it back to H1, EA will crash
It creates GUI well when EA is loaded
If I change the timeframe to H4 ,and change it back to H1, EA will crash
You should use pointer.
#include "ControlsDialog.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CControlsDialog *ExtDialog; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create application dialog ExtDialog=new CControlsDialog; if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,20,20,360,324)) return(INIT_FAILED); //--- run application ExtDialog.Run(); //--- succeed return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy dialog ExtDialog.Destroy(reason); delete ExtDialog; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert chart event function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, // event ID const long& lparam, // event parameter of the long type const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type { ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }
Petr Nosek:
You should use pointer.
Got it.
Thank you Petr.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It creates GUI well when EA is loaded
If I change the timeframe to H4 ,and change it back to H1, EA will crash.