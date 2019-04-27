My approach. The core is the engine. - page 142
I've been listening to and reading a lot of A. Markov...
If it's for me, alas, I haven't read or listened to Markov, I used to watch videos on youtube on psychology, I think TD Education channels and in parallel there were various recommended videos in the recommended channels, that's where I saw it, but imho, it is true - to learn something, you need to do it constantly, even with your head or hands, if you "train your hands", new synaptic connections in the brain will be formed anyway - experience
the other question is how fast and which person (of those being trained) will be able to form experience - this is a so called vocation or gift)))
Communication via resources has been set up.
Full-fledged tester simulations can now be created!
(Click to view).
Peter, in my profile there is a link to a video of a robot on MT5 running in Advisor mode.
Can you tell me what is the advantage of what you show at the top ?
...
Can you tell me what is the advantage of what you show at the top ?
Full transfer of EA data from the tester to the engine on another chart. All table data, progress bars, input fields are transferred back and forth. Animation and chart drawing based on data from tester is possible.
You can use buttons to open/change/close orders in the tester from the engine on another chart.
There are no limitations on transferring data back and forth and on full interaction with the Expert Advisor under test.
What do other charts have to do with it? All work is done from the chart on which the Expert Advisor is opened. The main thing is to select the instrument in the market overview. And the work with positions/orders goes well even without opening charts of the instrument.
This is the classic multicurrency Expert Advisor.
It is about the tester. The GUI on a normal chart, interacts with the EA in the tester. It is also possible to put the engine on one chart and the EA on another and they will interact.
Theoretically, you can connect several EAs on different charts with one engine. And they will have a common GUI.
This is another bicycle, isn't it? What is the need of unnecessary changes. If there are two EAs (your so called GUI, first of all EA/script), then there is a magician. All quite sufficient for tracking/opening/closing positions.
And if not an oop, what would replace such a case:
it is not an oop.
Another bicycle or what? What is the need for unnecessary changes. If you have two EAs (your so called GUI, first of all EA/script), then you have Magik. All quite a sufficient bunch to track/open/close positions.
I have an indicator written and an EA attached to it. The advisor hangs on one little used chart, for example euro/dollar, and the indicators are already on all other charts. All trading is done with indicators, and the Expert Advisor only processes the data.
The advantages: if there is already an Expert Advisor on the chart, there is no need to put another one - you need another window, and you can put several indicators.
You are confused. You can put anything you like on "all other charts", the main thing is not more than one EA per chart. In addition, you can easily attach all indicators to the same chart where you have installed the EA. You will save time.