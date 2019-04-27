My approach. The core is the engine. - page 68
I propose to appoint Dima as a user. Dima, Petya, do you mind?
I don't mind.)
What is it with you always being negative all the time?
Why are you reading my words with your emotions? Don't attribute your emotions to me. I speak without negativity. Completely calm, measured and considered. Just saying what I think and see. Sorry there is no puppy joy with clapping hands: for such emotions you have to go to a glamorous society - it is customary there to admire in the eyes and make poo behind their backs. Here, everything is spoken at once - without intrigue, ingratiation or hypocrisy
What am I supposed to do?
What am I supposed to do?
You draw it with a programme.
I will add functions of Kanvas class to the engine (preliminarily, unpack them). Then, I will add new features and user program will be able to draw all sorts of shapes (circles, elipses, triangles, rectangles, arches, etc.) inside the windows created by the constructor.
Due to the call to redraw window kanvases, it will be possible to do animation.
But it will probably take a few days. The task is not an easy one.
There were two programmers (let them be Dima and Petya), young at the time, but that's not the point.
They started to change the world, to do good, to write software.
- Petya liked complete, quality solutions. He did the platform, fought bugs, optimised, etc.
- Dima made the first version on his own. And he presented such a crummy, glitchy version to the public.
some time later
- Petya almost finished working on the platform and started the main task.
- Dima debugged the bugs in the glitchy version, and showed it to the investors.
-----
Shall we continue further?
Sorry, I almost forgot: Happy Birthday!
Health and good luck!
Don't drink too much
Will you have to apologize to Dmitry? He is already ready.