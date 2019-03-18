Wrote a trading robot and tested it with a negative balance.... - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I had an acquaintance who worked in a patent bureau in Soviet times. He did the initial analysis of patents for inventions, i.e. what went straight in the bucket and what still needed to be read.
He said half the nonsense was weeded out by the simplest criterion - letter size. The bigger the letters, the less likely it is to be read. Nutters try to make their thoughts more meaningful by making the font bigger in what they think are the key places. Or they just write everything in big letters if the patent as a whole is ingenious.
The second sign is the use of pseudo smart words such as structured water, torsion waves and other things that are very necessary in everyday life.
Many interesting works, he says, have been written so illegibly that it is hard to understand what he is talking about.
Nowadays you can learn a lot about a client by e-mail or phone. Read what he writes on forums. Look at the housing site, how much he owes for utility bills, etc.
Interesting signs.
If I receive emails or personal messages, or simply on forums, I often look at the appearance of the text. If there are dots or exclamation marks after every sentence, even triple ones, capslocks for non-abbreviations, and multiple spaces between words, I usually do not read a single word in such messages so as not to waste any time.
I watched a video how to write an Expert Advisor(trading robot) in MQL5, and I tried it and wrote it myself! But here's the problem, I tested the robot in trading and the tester showed that the robot will trade at crazy losses.....What went wrong and who can tell me? I want my own robot....But I have no finances to buy.....A free cheese only in a mousetrap.....Now find a kind person, vrozumi.....
I want to make some money.... but I don't know how
I've watched how to write an Expert Advisor(trading robot) in MQL5 and tried it myself! I tried it myself, but I found out that my robot is going to make crazy losses..... What went wrong? I want my own robot....But I have no finances to buy.....A free cheese only in a mousetrap.....Locate a good man, vrozumi.....
Most likely you just forgot to add the function prohibiting opening losing trades:
Where "-1" is the FUTURE trade index.
This always happens to beginners. Or maybe the tester is glitchy.
That's an interesting question!
I've been looking at the Ninja Router MT5 robot developed by Chutburin Nongnut who lives in Thailand. What results it showed in the tester! But everything was too beautiful, it was scary. A robot on neural networks. I know a thing or two about neural networks. I decided to wait.
Turns out the guy releases an update once a month. During this month he runs through all trades that his robot made and recalculates weights (updates-trains) the neuronet so that everything was in profit (well, in general). But in fact, if you take the current version of the neuronet and trade for a month in real - you are out of the money. And then, at the end of the month, it trains the network, and offers to update it, you run the updated version in the tester, and find out that if you ran this robot with given weights (neural network coefficients) a month ago, you HAVE been a millionaire (even if you haven't been before)! And most importantly: he doesn't lie, the robot's algorithm is the same as it was! Took the raw data -> submitted to the input network -> got a tip (-> prodinamil -> adjusted odds -> got a profit in the story -> updated the results in the Marketplace -> found new customers -> lasted another month)!
In the end, his robot has ALWAYS had great results, but maybe with a drawdown in the last real month! Well-oh, bad months happen too....
How do you deal with that?
This whole thing was discovered before me by a guy from Germany. Respect and respect to him, made some noise on the forum. Today there is no robot on Market and no forum discussion. I mean right today and disappeared! Only the demo version v.3.3 is on my laptop. Do you want it - I'll throw it away!
That's an interesting question!
I've been looking at the Ninja Router MT5 robot developed by Chutburin Nongnut who lives in Thailand. What results it showed in the tester! But everything was too beautiful, it was scary. A robot on neural networks. I know a thing or two about neural networks. I decided to wait.
Turns out the guy releases an update once a month. During this month he runs through all trades that his robot made and recalculates weights (updates-trains) the neuronet so that everything was in profit (well, in general). But in fact, if you take the current version of the neuronet and trade for a month in real - you are out of the money. And then, at the end of the month, it trains the network, and offers to update it, you run the updated version in the tester, and find out that if you ran this robot with given weights (neural network coefficients) a month ago, you HAVE been a millionaire (even if you haven't been before)! And most importantly: he doesn't lie, the robot's algorithm is the same as it was! Took the raw data -> submitted to the input network -> got a tip (-> prodinamil -> adjusted odds -> got a profit in the story -> updated the results in the Marketplace -> found new customers -> lasted another month)!
In the end, his robot has ALWAYS had great results, but maybe with a drawdown in the last real month! Well-oh, bad months happen too....
How do you deal with that?
This whole thing was discovered before me by a guy from Germany. Respect and respect to him, made some noise on the forum. Today there is no robot on Market and no forum discussion. I mean right today and disappeared! Only the demo version v.3.3 is on my laptop. Do you want it - I'll throw it away!
What can I say"In a gold rush, sell shovels". Most people on this forum, as I understand it, sell spades. If you don't have your own + strategy,then buying someone else's robot is not the way out. Forex is a money redistribution mechanism. And now that you have decided to get involved in it, ask yourself why I would take someone else's money and not lose my own. What am I doing better than others that I will get their money? Therefore, having decided to buy someone else's algorithm for $30, you need to understand that it obviously will not bring you money. So the developer himself values this idea so cheap. For example: I am a developer, I don't have a decent depo to trade on my strategy, but if I decide to place the robot on the market, I would not put a price tag lower than $ 3000-4000. And after 5 sales I would remove it, getting the missing capital for my own trading.
These days, you can find out a lot about a customer by e-mail and phone. Read what he writes on forums. Look at the housing and utilities website to see how much he owes for utilities, etc.
Really?Tell me how much I owe for the utilities.
Really?So tell me how much I owe for the utilities.
Not at all.
Not at all.
Does he live in a cardboard box? ))
Help, guys, I wrote a robot, it works fine, but I can't pass the validation before publishing in the Market. I don't know what to do and I can't find any help on the site.
And did you buy the sapporna some brew? Can't do without it...