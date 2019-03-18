Wrote a trading robot and tested it with a negative balance.... - page 7
Point 1 - just a fairy tale, knowing the price direction, and reversals without delays, nothing else is needed - profits are guaranteed!
But point 3 contradicts point 1, as there can be no losing positions, if point 1 is fulfilled...
I guess it's not so easy with point 1 if you need point 3...?
I meant the price direction in micro-trends, I missed it. It is very simple. I did not write anything about reversals. But in a set of channels they can be identified with more than 50% probability. I have started it on the MQ demo tonight. I'm not bragging, there's still a lot of work to be done, just an example.