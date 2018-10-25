The programmer gave me an order and then put it up for sale - page 5
Where do you see the customer's copyright? Copyright is a non-property personal inalienable. The copyright to The Quiet Don and The Uplifted Virgin Lands still belongs to the late Sholokhov. Not the publishing house, under contract with which he may have worked.
The copyright for the programme belongs to the creator and cannot go to anyone else.
It is not known what belongs to Sholokhov, according to you it turns out that if Sholokhov fed someone dinner, listened to his story and included this story in his work, he should have included this person as co-author. However, in the example you cited, only Sholokhov appears.
The creator is the one who either hired him or someone else and released the product. Here is an example that clearly illustrates the situation:
If you work for microsoft and get paid there and write software for them, who holds the copyright? Petrov?
it's explicitly stated in the contract.
it is explicitly stated in the contract
Hi. The programmer made me an order and then put it up for sale (my idea of an EA and how it should work), (no my consent)
Is this allowed in MQL5?
Is it possible to prevent this now and in the future ???
i don't give a damn, let him do it !
i don't give a damn if it is a forex broker !
i don't give a damn about it now and i don't want it anymore !
The customer is the author, the owner.
The programmer is a worker. At best, a technical engineer.
And he cares. If your wallet is taken from you, do you care, too?
I do not understand, everyone is writing in the same language, with the same formulas - what is the authorship in this case, if all work with one documentation, if there is a special style of writing code lines or a different way to understand price movement and detect this movement by a special indicator or by some other method - then you need to patent, but it is also expensive ... what is the problem?
Actually it would be great if METAQUOTES could add the ability to distribute the sales revenue of a product between AUTHOR/AUTORS + programmer/programmers and all such problems would be easily solved by setting a percentage of the fee.
the customer came up with something. It may not be the most original and effective, but it is the product of his intellectual activity.
He also asked a programmer to put my ideas into code for me, for my money.
The programmer fulfilled the task, gave the result, received money. Some time later he started to sell the result on his own initiative. The conflict is evident, and there is a very serious violation at the level of disclosure of trade secrets.
It seems to have been settled already.
The programmer is certainly not right; such things must be agreed upon.
It would be a good idea for the customer to stipulate these terms when creating the product.