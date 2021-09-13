Registration by the seller.
First and foremost the topic is addressed to the moderators. On the 6th, I filled out a seller's profile and applied for registration. It says in my profile that the application is pending for 10 days, the deadline is the 9th day, but the check still hasn't been passed. For additional messages in the profile no response, I have already written in Russian and in English - no one answers.
When will they check it?
Everything seems to count in working days. So only the 6th day ends )).
I applied for registration as a vendor on the 20th of September. My application on the 2nd of October was answered that the photo of the document attached to the application does not meet the requirements, but without specifying which item of the requirements it does not meet. Why there is a page "Discussion" - is unclear, as no one answers the questions in it. Just in case, on the 2nd of October I took another photo of ID and uploaded it to the page of application. Today is the 18th of October, i.e. more than 10 working days have passed since I updated the application, but there is no answer...
Isn't it a scan, not a photograph?
It says Attach a scanned document
Why do you need a second Seller account if you already have one Nikolay Bosuy? Choose which of them we will delete
The thread organiser has been replied to. Can I hope to get a reply to my post in this thread or to my application to register as a Seller?
The thread organiser has been replied to. And can I hope to get a response to my post in this thread or to my application to register as a vendor?
can someone please tell me which paragraph of the above depicted requirements this photo does not meet:
Why do you need a second seller account when you already have one Nikolay Bosuy? Choose which one we will delete.
I already wrote on the registration discussion page that I no longer have access to the old profile. In addition, it is completely empty, there are no products or signals. I also asked for the old one to be deleted and for the current one to be given the status of a seller. But still silence ....
That's just how the status saving worked, probably an error. The photo is fine, but I removed it from your post - no reason to post it publicly.
